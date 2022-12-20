Rams' Matthew Stafford ends retirement speculation, plans to return in 2023

1/5

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is out for the season with a spinal cord contusion, doesn't plan to retire and expects to return in 2023, he said Tuesday on a podcast hosted by his wife, Kelly. Stafford hasn't played since he sustained the injury in a Nov. 20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He also entered the concussion protocol twice this season. Advertisement

Stafford responded with "no, I'm not," when his wife asked if he was retiring during the episode of The Morning After podcast. The Rams quarterback added he wants to do "something with football," but not necessarily as a media member, when he does retire. He also said part of him also wants to just "disappear."

Stafford, 34, tied his career-high with 41 touchdown passes and logged 4,886 passing yards in 17 starts last season. He then led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. The 14-year veteran completed 68% of his throws for 2,087 yards, 10 scores and eight interceptions in nine starts this season.

Stafford's earlier placements in the NFL concussion protocol previously prompted his wife to voice her concerns about his safety on social media.

"If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol," Kelly wrote in early November on The Morning After podcast's Instagram account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how a big a deal it is to me.

"The head is not something to be messed with ... and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it.

"And no, I'm not OK. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired ... all of them."

Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March. He is to make $27.5 million in 2023. Stafford's contract also includes a $26 million option bonus in March, which would guarantee him another $31 million for 2024.

The Rams (4-10) went 1-5 over Stafford's last six starts. They are 1-3 since he left the starting lineup. Backup quarterbacks John Wolford, Baker Mayfield and Bryce Perkins have started in his place.

Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a score in his first start for the Rams in Week 15. He is expected to start in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos.

The Rams will host the Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

