Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 19, 2022 / 6:52 AM

Giants hold off Commanders, climb in standings

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 21 of 32 passes for 160 yards in a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9376d4c36c54460717377d8be94ccfa1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed 21 of 32 passes for 160 yards in a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Landover, Md. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Saquon Barkley totaled 120 yards from scrimmage and a score and the New York Giants totaled three sacks and forced two turnovers to spark a 20-12 win over the Washington Commanders and climb the NFC standings.

Barkley scored the Giants' lone offensive touchdown in the victory Sunday at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., while Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux totaled 12 tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble and scored on a fumble recovery return.

Advertisement

"This game was gritty," Thibodeaux told reporters. "If I had to tell you about it, it was a game that you knew you had to dig deep. It's cold, it's freezing, you're hurting. Everything is an issue. I think us as a team, took it upon ourselves to call our fights.

"As a defensive line, there was no dodging. Everybody called out who they wanted and it was a battle."

Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17 of 29 passes for 249 yards and a score. Running back Brian Robinson logged 107 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

Advertisement

The Giants (8-5-1) are now the No. 6 seed in the NFC standings.

The Commanders took a 3-0 lead when Joey Slye made a 41-yard field goal with 2:46 left in the first quarter. The Giants punted on their next drive, but got the ball back when Thibodeaux came up from behind Heinicke and stripped the ball out of his hand. The ball bounced near the goal line before Thibodeaux scooped it up and ran in for a short score about two minutes into the second quarter.

The Giants added to their lead with an 18-play, 97-yard touchdown drive. Barkley ended that drive with a 3-yard run 1:46 before halftime.

Heinicke led a 6-play, 91-yard drive on the Commanders' first possession of the second half. He threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson to end that drive. He followed the score with a short throw to Curtis Samuel to complete a successful two-point conversion.

Graham Gano made a 50-yard field goal to give the Giants a 17-9 edge with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. Commanders kicker Joey Slye made a 51-yard attempt about 2:24 into the fourth.

Advertisement

Gano added a 50-yard field goal with two minutes remaining for the final points of the night. The Commanders got the ball down to the Giants 1-yard line in the final minute, but were denied of a potential game-tying score and extra point.

The Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EST Saturday in Minneapolis. The Commanders (7-6-1) will battle the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Read More

Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15 Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title

Latest Headlines

Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
NFL // 2 days ago
Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 15 after starting quarterback Mike White wasn't medically cleared to play against the Detroit Lions, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- David Njoku and Dalton Schultz are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 15. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
NFL // 3 days ago
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers defense logged three sacks to spark a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and clinch the NFC West title.
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
NFL // 3 days ago
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Potential snow accumulation of 9 inches and frigid and strong wind gusts and could play a big role in a vital AFC East division battle in Week 15, when the Miami Dolphins battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy, Jerick McKinnon and Elijah Moore lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
NFL // 5 days ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who was rushed to a Jackson, Miss., hospital earlier this week because of a heart issue, has died, the school announced Tuesday morning. He was 61.
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
NFL // 6 days ago
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year contract, adding both depth and a potential offensive boost for a postseason run, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
Louis Orr, ex-NBA forward and college basketball coach, dies at 64
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement