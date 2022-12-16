Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 16, 2022 / 12:13 PM

Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tight end David Njoku (85) and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/16689e6e5100698e997cb506afc553b3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tight end David Njoku (85) and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- David Njoku and Dalton Schultz are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 15. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.

T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews join Kelce, Schultz and Njoku in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

No NFL teams are on bye in Week 15, which means all healthy tight ends are available for use in fantasy football. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant were removed from my rankings because they played Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) is the No. 2 player in my Week 15 rankings. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI
Advertisement

Dalton Schultz

Schultz totaled a season-high 10 targets and logged six catches for 87 yards in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys tight end scored three times over his last five games. He also averaged 6.4 targets and 50 receiving yards per game over his last seven appearances.

This week, the Cowboys will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars allowed the third-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Look for Schultz to total at least 75 yards and a score in this matchup. He is my No. 2 play.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) logged 59 yards and a score on seven catches in Week 14. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

David Njoku

Njoku scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. The Cleveland Browns tight end totaled at least six targets in seven of his last eight games. Njoku and the Browns will battle the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in Cleveland.

RELATED Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15

The Browns tight end went off for seven catches for 71 yards in Week 7 against the Ravens. The Ravens are decent at defending opposing tight ends, but I expect Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to go off in this matchup. Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Njoku are all must-start fantasy football options.

Advertisement

Njoku is the No. 4 player in my Week 15 tight end rankings.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) totaled 162 yards and two scores on 11 catches in Week 14. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Evan Engram

Engram averaged the most fantasy points per game among tight ends over the last four weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end is my No. 7 play in Week 15.

Engram exploded for a career-high 162 yards and two scores in Week 14. This week, the Jaguars will face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks, but haven't faced many star players at the position.

Look for the Jaguars to throw a lot this week, with Engram being used as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top target. Engram is a near lock for at least eight targets, but should only be started in leagues that require starting the position.

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (R) hauled in three catches for 42 yards in Week 14. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

Greg Dulcich

Dulcich is my No. 9 play this week. The Denver Broncos tight end drew eight targets in each of his last two starts and likely needs to score a touchdown to finish as a Top 10 play, but I think he has a great shot to accomplish that feat against the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

The Cardinals allowed the most fantasy points, receiving yards and touchdown catches per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Dulcich is an ideal play if you are streaming the tight end position.

Look for at least 70 yards from the Broncos pass catcher.

Versatile New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is my No. 14 option for Week 15. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

2. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

4. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

9. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. ARI

10. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

11. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. DET

12. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

14. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

15. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. PHI

16. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LV

17. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

Advertisement

18. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

19. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at GB

20. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. KC

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waits for play to resume in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers and the weather rained on Brady's parade as the Buccaneers lost 35-7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 15 Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15

Latest Headlines

Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
NFL // 53 minutes ago
Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 15 after starting quarterback Mike White wasn't medically cleared to play against the Detroit Lions, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start quarterbacks for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
NFL // 5 hours ago
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers defense logged three sacks to spark a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and clinch the NFC West title.
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
NFL // 1 day ago
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Potential snow accumulation of 9 inches and frigid and strong wind gusts and could play a big role in a vital AFC East division battle in Week 15, when the Miami Dolphins battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy, Jerick McKinnon and Elijah Moore lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
NFL // 3 days ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who was rushed to a Jackson, Miss., hospital earlier this week because of a heart issue, has died, the school announced Tuesday morning. He was 61.
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year contract, adding both depth and a potential offensive boost for a postseason run, the team announced.
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
NFL // 3 days ago
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots scored 20 unanswered points, totaled six sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown to rally for a dramatic win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final NFL game of Week 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement