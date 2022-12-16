Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15

1/5

Tight end David Njoku (85) and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- David Njoku and Dalton Schultz are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 15. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews join Kelce, Schultz and Njoku in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

No NFL teams are on bye in Week 15, which means all healthy tight ends are available for use in fantasy football. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant were removed from my rankings because they played Thursday.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz totaled a season-high 10 targets and logged six catches for 87 yards in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys tight end scored three times over his last five games. He also averaged 6.4 targets and 50 receiving yards per game over his last seven appearances.

This week, the Cowboys will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars allowed the third-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Look for Schultz to total at least 75 yards and a score in this matchup. He is my No. 2 play.

David Njoku

Njoku scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. The Cleveland Browns tight end totaled at least six targets in seven of his last eight games. Njoku and the Browns will battle the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in Cleveland.

The Browns tight end went off for seven catches for 71 yards in Week 7 against the Ravens. The Ravens are decent at defending opposing tight ends, but I expect Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to go off in this matchup. Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Njoku are all must-start fantasy football options.

Njoku is the No. 4 player in my Week 15 tight end rankings.

Evan Engram

Engram averaged the most fantasy points per game among tight ends over the last four weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end is my No. 7 play in Week 15.

Engram exploded for a career-high 162 yards and two scores in Week 14. This week, the Jaguars will face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks, but haven't faced many star players at the position.

Look for the Jaguars to throw a lot this week, with Engram being used as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top target. Engram is a near lock for at least eight targets, but should only be started in leagues that require starting the position.

Greg Dulcich

Dulcich is my No. 9 play this week. The Denver Broncos tight end drew eight targets in each of his last two starts and likely needs to score a touchdown to finish as a Top 10 play, but I think he has a great shot to accomplish that feat against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals allowed the most fantasy points, receiving yards and touchdown catches per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Dulcich is an ideal play if you are streaming the tight end position.

Look for at least 70 yards from the Broncos pass catcher.

Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

2. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

4. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

9. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. ARI

10. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

11. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. DET

12. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

14. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

15. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. PHI

16. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LV

17. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

18. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

19. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at GB

20. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. KC

