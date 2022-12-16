Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15

1/5
Tight end David Njoku (85) and the Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. EST Saturday in Cleveland. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- David Njoku and Dalton Schultz are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 15. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews join Kelce, Schultz and Njoku in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.
All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.
No NFL teams are on bye in Week 15, which means all healthy tight ends are available for use in fantasy football. San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant were removed from my rankings because they played Thursday.
Dalton Schultz
Schultz totaled a season-high 10 targets and logged six catches for 87 yards in Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys tight end scored three times over his last five games. He also averaged 6.4 targets and 50 receiving yards per game over his last seven appearances.
This week, the Cowboys will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars allowed the third-most receiving yards and ninth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Look for Schultz to total at least 75 yards and a score in this matchup. He is my No. 2 play.
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) logged 59 yards and a score on seven catches in Week 14. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
David Njoku
Njoku scored touchdowns in each of his last two games. The Cleveland Browns tight end totaled at least six targets in seven of his last eight games. Njoku and the Browns will battle the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in Cleveland.
The Browns tight end went off for seven catches for 71 yards in Week 7 against the Ravens. The Ravens are decent at defending opposing tight ends, but I expect Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to go off in this matchup. Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Njoku are all must-start fantasy football options.
Njoku is the No. 4 player in my Week 15 tight end rankings.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) totaled 162 yards and two scores on 11 catches in Week 14. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Evan Engram
Engram averaged the most fantasy points per game among tight ends over the last four weeks. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end is my No. 7 play in Week 15.
Engram exploded for a career-high 162 yards and two scores in Week 14. This week, the Jaguars will face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends through 14 weeks, but haven't faced many star players at the position.
Look for the Jaguars to throw a lot this week, with Engram being used as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top target. Engram is a near lock for at least eight targets, but should only be started in leagues that require starting the position.
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (R) hauled in three catches for 42 yards in Week 14. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Greg Dulcich
Dulcich is my No. 9 play this week. The Denver Broncos tight end drew eight targets in each of his last two starts and likely needs to score a touchdown to finish as a Top 10 play, but I think he has a great shot to accomplish that feat against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals allowed the most fantasy points, receiving yards and touchdown catches per game to tight ends through 14 weeks. Dulcich is an ideal play if you are streaming the tight end position.
Look for at least 70 yards from the Broncos pass catcher.
Versatile New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) is my No. 14 option for Week 15. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Week 15 fantasy football tight end rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU
2. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at JAX
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND
4. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at CLE
6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR
7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI
9. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. ARI
10. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE
11. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. DET
12. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN
13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
14. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL
15. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. PHI
16. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at LV
17. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN
18. Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders vs. NYG
19. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at GB
20. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans vs. KC
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waits for play to resume in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers and the weather rained on Brady's parade as the Buccaneers lost 35-7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo