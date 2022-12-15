Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15

1/5

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws while under pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals defense Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are among my five must-start quarterbacks for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Josh Allen is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of five must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Allen, Prescott, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Watson, Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady also are inside my Top 10.

No teams are on bye in Week 15, which means all healthy quarterbacks will be available for the first round of the playoffs.

Josh Allen

Allen accounted for at least two total touchdowns in each of his last three games. He faced difficult defensive matchups as of late, but his Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Frigid temperatures, strong winds and a snow accumulation of at least 9 inches could slow both offenses in this matchup, but I expect Allen to remain the top fantasy football option due to his running ability.

The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, eighth-most passing yards and second-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

Look for Allen to log at least 70 rushing yards and account for three totals scores. He could be the decisive player in your playoff matchup.

Dak Prescott

Prescott is my No. 2 option for Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys star accounted for at least two scores in five of his last six games. He also totaled at least 250 passing yards in five of his last six games.

The Cowboys will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most fantasy points, sixth-most passing yards and fourth-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

I expect Prescott to throw for at least 300 yards in this game. He also should find the end zone for three total touchdowns.

Deshaun Watson

Watson struggled with just 131 yards and an interception in his 2022 debut in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. He totaled 276 yards, a passing score, an interception and 33 rushing yards in Week 14.

This week, Watson and the Cleveland Browns will battle the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. The Ravens also just allowed 276 passing yards and a score to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 14.

I expect Watson to throw for at least 275 passing yards this week. He is my No. 8 option this week, but could jump into the Top 5 if he accounts for three scores.

Brock Purdy

Purdy was my No. 13 play. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two scores in the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle.

Mac Jones

Jones is a fringe QB1 this week and can be used if your starter is injured. The New England Patriots quarterback failed to throw a touchdown pass last week, but averaged 264.5 passing yards per game over his last four appearances.

This week, the Patriots will face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and fifth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

Jones, my No. 15 play, is a near lock to throw for at least 250 yards. I also expect him to find the end zone at least once. He could move into the Top 10 if he accounts for two scores.

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at TB

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. PHI

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

8. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at BUF

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

14. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

15. Mac Jones, New England Patriots at LV

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at WAS

18. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at LAC

19. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

20. Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. DET

