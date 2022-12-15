Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 15, 2022 / 1:55 PM / Updated at 12:06 PM

Fantasy football: Five must-start QBs for Week 15

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws while under pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals defense Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f863f0d45ff08590d4a0ff3f24a96e5b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson throws while under pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals defense Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson are among my five must-start quarterbacks for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below.

Advertisement

Josh Allen is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of five must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Allen, Prescott, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Watson, Kirk Cousins and Tom Brady also are inside my Top 10.

Advertisement

No teams are on bye in Week 15, which means all healthy quarterbacks will be available for the first round of the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is my top fantasy football option for Week 15. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Josh Allen

Allen accounted for at least two total touchdowns in each of his last three games. He faced difficult defensive matchups as of late, but his Buffalo Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

RELATED Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15

Frigid temperatures, strong winds and a snow accumulation of at least 9 inches could slow both offenses in this matchup, but I expect Allen to remain the top fantasy football option due to his running ability.

The Dolphins allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, eighth-most passing yards and second-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

Look for Allen to log at least 70 rushing yards and account for three totals scores. He could be the decisive player in your playoff matchup.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott should be started in all leagues this week. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI

Dak Prescott

Advertisement

Prescott is my No. 2 option for Week 15. The Dallas Cowboys star accounted for at least two scores in five of his last six games. He also totaled at least 250 passing yards in five of his last six games.

The Cowboys will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars allowed the eighth-most fantasy points, sixth-most passing yards and fourth-most rushing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

I expect Prescott to throw for at least 300 yards in this game. He also should find the end zone for three total touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (R) fights to break free from Cincinnati Bengals defenders Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Deshaun Watson

Watson struggled with just 131 yards and an interception in his 2022 debut in Week 13 against the Houston Texans. He totaled 276 yards, a passing score, an interception and 33 rushing yards in Week 14.

This week, Watson and the Cleveland Browns will battle the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. The Ravens also just allowed 276 passing yards and a score to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett in Week 14.

Advertisement

I expect Watson to throw for at least 275 passing yards this week. He is my No. 8 option this week, but could jump into the Top 5 if he accounts for three scores.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (L) dives for yardage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

Brock Purdy

Purdy was my No. 13 play. He completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two scores in the San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones can be used as a low-end QB1 this week. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

Mac Jones

Jones is a fringe QB1 this week and can be used if your starter is injured. The New England Patriots quarterback failed to throw a touchdown pass last week, but averaged 264.5 passing yards per game over his last four appearances.

This week, the Patriots will face a Las Vegas Raiders defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and fifth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 14 weeks.

Advertisement

Jones, my No. 15 play, is a near lock to throw for at least 250 yards. I also expect him to find the end zone at least once. He could move into the Top 10 if he accounts for two scores.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is my No. 5 fantasy football option. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Week 15 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at TB

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

5. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. PHI

6. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

8. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

10. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

11. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at BUF

12. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

14. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

15. Mac Jones, New England Patriots at LV

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

17. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at WAS

18. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans at LAC

19. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens at CLE

Advertisement

20. Zach Wilson, New York Jets vs. DET

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waits for play to resume in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers and the weather rained on Brady's parade as the Buccaneers lost 35-7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15 Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15

Latest Headlines

Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
NFL // 53 minutes ago
Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 15 after starting quarterback Mike White wasn't medically cleared to play against the Detroit Lions, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
NFL // 1 hour ago
Fantasy football: Njoku, Schultz among four must-start tight ends in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- David Njoku and Dalton Schultz are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 15. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
NFL // 5 hours ago
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers defense logged three sacks to spark a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and clinch the NFC West title.
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
NFL // 1 day ago
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Potential snow accumulation of 9 inches and frigid and strong wind gusts and could play a big role in a vital AFC East division battle in Week 15, when the Miami Dolphins battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy, Jerick McKinnon and Elijah Moore lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
NFL // 3 days ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who was rushed to a Jackson, Miss., hospital earlier this week because of a heart issue, has died, the school announced Tuesday morning. He was 61.
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
NFL // 3 days ago
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year contract, adding both depth and a potential offensive boost for a postseason run, the team announced.
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
NFL // 3 days ago
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots scored 20 unanswered points, totaled six sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown to rally for a dramatic win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final NFL game of Week 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title
Yankees, LHP Carlos Rodon agree to $162M deal
Yankees, LHP Carlos Rodon agree to $162M deal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement