NFL
Dec. 16, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Purdy, 49ers edge Seahawks, clinch NFC West title

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (R) completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two scores in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (R) completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards and two scores in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers defense logged three sacks to spark a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks and clinch the NFC West title.

Purdy completed 17 of 26 passes for 217 yards in the triumph Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle. He threw both touchdown passes to tight end George Kittle.

"He's definitely the most poised rookie I've ever had," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, when asked about Purdy.

"He's been like that since he's gotten here. He was poised all week, even with him being unsure of whether he'd be able to go or not. ... He just got comfortable, he got better as the game went, and it was pretty unbelievable."

The 49ers defense allowed just 70 rushing yards and their offensive line allowed just one sack. The 49ers are now on a seven-game winning streak. The Seahawks lost four of their last five.

Both teams punted to open the game. The 49ers then went on a 9-play, 86-yard drive, which ended when Purdy threw a 28-yard touchdown toss to Kittle with 3:56 left in the first quarter.

The Seahawks got on the scoreboard with a 38-yard field goal from Jason Myers 4:52 before halftime. 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw forced Seahawks running back Travis Homer to fumble 68 seconds before halftime. Cornerback Charvarius Ward recovered the loose ball and returned it 40 yards to the Seattle 6-yard line.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored on a 1-yard run two plays later. The 49ers carried a 14-3 lead into halftime.

Ray-Ray McCloud III returned the second half kickoff 39 yards to help the 49ers start the third quarter on the 49ers 41-yard line. Purdy threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kittle two plays later.

The Seahawks answered with a 10-play, 42-yard drive. Myers ended the possession with a 51-yard field goal. Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Noah Fant with 3:39 remaining for the final score of the night.

Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards and a score in the loss. Running back Kenneth Walker III totaled 79 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Tyler Lockett led the Seahawks with 68 yards on seven catches, but also sustained a broken finger in the fourth quarter.

McCaffrey totaled 138 yards from scrimmage and a score on 32 touches in the victory. Kittle totaled 93 yards, along with his two scores, on four catches. Defensive end Nick Bosa, safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive lineman Samson Ebukam logged one sack apiece for the 49ers.

The Seahawks (7-7) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) at 1 p.m. EST Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The 49ers (10-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15

