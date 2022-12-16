Trending
NFL
Dec. 16, 2022 / 12:34 PM

Jets to start QB Zach Wilson vs. Lions; Mike White not medically cleared

By Alex Butler
Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will start for the New York Jets in Week 15. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ea178670e5177e54a2790dcecdb9e593/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson will start for the New York Jets in Week 15. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in Week 15 after starting quarterback Mike White wasn't medically cleared to play against the Detroit Lions, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday.

White sustained a rib injury in the Jets' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. He left that game twice, but returned to finish the game. He then went to a Buffalo area hospital for further examination.

Saleh said Jets doctors cleared White for practice this week, but not he was not cleared for contact. He was limited in all three of the Jets' practice sessions this week, including Friday.

"Mike White, who is an absolute warrior and has been doing everything he can this week to find another option to get him on the football field, to find someone who will clear him for contact, has exhausted every measure he can because he wants to be out there for his teammates," Saleh told reporters.

Veteran Joe Flacco started the year as the Jets' starting quarterback. He appeared in their first three games. Wilson started the next seven games, but was replaced by White in Week 12. White totaled 315 passing yards and three touchdowns in that start, a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears. He threw for 369 yards in a Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. White completed 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards in the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills.

White entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the last few seasons on the Jets practice squad.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, completed 55.6% of his throws for 1,279 yards, four touchdown passes and five interceptions in seven starts this season. He logged a 5-2 record as a starter.

"We fill very comfortable about Zach's preparation as the first-string quarterback and that he has gotten his normal workload as a starting quarterback would normally get," Saleh said.

Saleh said the Jets will revaluate White's injury status on Monday and he has a "chance" to play in Week 16. The Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Jets (7-6) will host the Lions (6-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

