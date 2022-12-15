Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 12:19 PM

Potential for 9 inches of snow plus wind could impact Dolphins-Bills division battle

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he will attempt to control his mindset so that his play won't be impacted by the weather Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he will attempt to control his mindset so that his play won't be impacted by the weather Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Potential snow accumulation of 9 inches and frigid and strong wind gusts and could play a big role in a vital AFC East division battle Saturday when the Miami Dolphins battle the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y.

The National Weather service issued an advisory Thursday to the Chautauqua County and Southern Erie County, which includes the cities of Jamestown, Springville and Orchard Park. A winter storm watch will be in effect from Friday night through Tuesday evening.

Wind gusts as high as 55 mph are expected Thursday night in that area. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more are possible through Tuesday. The Bills will host the Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The temperature at kickoff is expected to be below 30 degrees. More than 2 inches of snow also is expected around that time.
Earlier this season, the Bills moved their game against the Cleveland Browns from Orchard Park to Detroit due to a brutal snow storm in western New York.

That game was played at Ford Field, which has a roof. The NFL has yet to announce if plans are in the works to move or postpone Saturday's matchup.

Bills players are accustomed to playing in frigid temperatures and on slick fields at this time of the year, while Dolphins players play their home games in the tropical climate outside of Miami.

Strong winds could impact accuracy on long passes and make field goal attempts difficult. The cold temperatures and slick ground could make the ball harder to catch. The slickness of the artificial turf at Highmark Stadium also could make it difficult for players to plant their feet.

Still, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa told reporters earlier this week that controlling his mindset for the game will be vital to his success.

"I think for me, it's understanding that it could be many things," Tagovailoa said. "It could be snowing. It could rain. I don't know. I think for me at least, I can speak for myself, it's a mindset thing.

"And if I'm too focused and worried about if it's too cold, can I grab the ball, can I not, then I would say I'm focused on the wrong things. It would be hard to play that way going over there against a really good team."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that he is doing "zero monitoring" of the potential weather at kickoff time, but the Dolphins did not practice outside this week.

Instead, the team cranked down the air conditioning at its indoor facility, and McDaniel sported a "I wish it were colder" shirt at Wednesday's session.

The Bills held practices outside in the days before the game.

"It is what it is," McDaniel said. "If we're trying to win a divisional game, we're going to have to deal with elements, and that comes with a mindset, and just everyone's going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don't plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest."

The Bills (10-3) are in first place in the AFC East, are the top seed in the AFC and can clinch a playoff spot with a victory. The Dolphins (8-5) are in second place in the division and currently are the No. 6 seed in the AFC.

