Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15

1/5

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be plugged in as a WR2 this week. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the Top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. This week marks the first round of the playoffs for most leagues, making start-sit decisions vital. Advertisement

Stefon Diggs is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 15. Ja'Marr Chase, Allen, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Tyler Lockett, Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and CeeDee Lamb are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Advertisement

No NFL teams are on bye, which means all fantasy teams will be at full strength, unless their players are injured.

Stefon Diggs

Diggs, my option for Week 15, is averaging the fifth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers this season. He scored in three of his last four games and is up to 10 scores on the season.

Diggs also is averaging 10.2 targets and more than 95 receiving yards per game.

This week, the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins held Diggs to seven catches for 74 yards in Week 3. The Dolphins allowed the 13th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

Look for Diggs to reach the end zone for his 11th touchdown of the season in Week 15. I think the Bills win this game by multiple scores. Diggs is a near lock for at least 100 yards and a score.

Advertisement

Keenan Allen

Allen is another Top 5 fantasy football play for Week 15. The Los Angeles Chargers veteran is hot as of late, with a score in two of his last three appearances. He also hauled in a season-high 12 catches for 92 yards in Week 14.

This week, the Chargers will face a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed the most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks. The Titans also just surrendered 368 yards and three scores in Week 14 to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Look for Allen to snag at least 10 catches for 90 yards and a score. He is my No. 3 option.

Christian Watson

Watson trails only Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams in fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the past four weeks.

The Green Bay Packers rookie scored in each of his last four games, with a total of seven scores over that span. Watson also averaged 6.8 targets and 78.3 receiving yards per game over his last four games.

Advertisement

This week, the Packers will face a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers over the first 14 weeks of the season.

Watson continues to find the end zone, and should do that again this week against this generous secondary. He is my No. 11 option.

Amari Cooper

Cooper is my No. 16 play for Week 15. The Cleveland Browns veteran hasn't scored since Week 11, but averaged 10 targets per game over the last four weeks.

Cooper also totaled at least 40 receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. This week, the Browns will face a Baltimore Ravens secondary that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.

I expect quarterback Deshaun Watson to have his best game of the season this week. That should result in fantasy football relevance for several Browns pass catchers.

Elijah Moore

Moore, my No. 25 option, can be used as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 in Week 15. The New York Jets wide receiver was among my waiver wire targets earlier this week due to his recent production and a good matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Moore received a season-high 10 targets last week. He totaled at least 60 receiving yards in two of his last three games. The Lions allowed the second-most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

I expect Moore to haul in six catches for 60 yards in this match. He will provide WR2 value if he finds the end zone.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones is my No. 34 option and can be plugged in as a WR3. Like Cooper, Peoples-Jones also should benefit from a great game from Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Peoples-Jones totaled season-highs in targets (12), catches (8) and yards (114) in the Browns' Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also totaled at least 40 receiving yards in nine of his last 10 games.

That recent production, paired with the Browns' great Week 15 matchup, make Peoples-Jones an ideal streaming starter for leagues that feature at least 12 teams and require starting three wide receivers.

Advertisement

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at TB

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at BUF

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

11. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

12. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. ARI

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at NYJ

14. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

16. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

17. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at BUF

19. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at DEN

20. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

21. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

22. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at MIN

23. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

24. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

25. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. DET

Advertisement

26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at NYJ

27. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

28. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

29. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at DEN

30. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions at NYJ

31. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

32. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. DET

33. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. PIT

34. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

35. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

36. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at WAS

37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

38. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

39. Chris Moore, Houston Texans vs. KC

40. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at MIN

41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

42. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

43. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

44. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

45. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at GB

46. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at NYJ

47. Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots at LV

48. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

49. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at NO

50. Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams at GB

This week in the National Football League