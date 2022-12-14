Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Dec. 14, 2022 / 11:06 AM

Fantasy football: Allen, Cooper among must-start wide receivers for Week 15

By Alex Butler
1/5
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be plugged in as a WR2 this week. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b1d1c1e34b24d2c613bc77b66e05b4c9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper can be plugged in as a WR2 this week. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 15 of the 2022 fantasy football season.

Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the Top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. This week marks the first round of the playoffs for most leagues, making start-sit decisions vital.

Advertisement

Stefon Diggs is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 15. Ja'Marr Chase, Allen, Justin Jefferson and A.J. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Tyreek Hill, Tyler Lockett, Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and CeeDee Lamb are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Advertisement

No NFL teams are on bye, which means all fantasy teams will be at full strength, unless their players are injured.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) should never leave your fantasy football lineup. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

Stefon Diggs

Diggs, my option for Week 15, is averaging the fifth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers this season. He scored in three of his last four games and is up to 10 scores on the season.

RELATED Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run

Diggs also is averaging 10.2 targets and more than 95 receiving yards per game.

This week, the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins held Diggs to seven catches for 74 yards in Week 3. The Dolphins allowed the 13th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

Look for Diggs to reach the end zone for his 11th touchdown of the season in Week 15. I think the Bills win this game by multiple scores. Diggs is a near lock for at least 100 yards and a score.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) is my No. 3 play for Week 15. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Advertisement

Keenan Allen

Allen is another Top 5 fantasy football play for Week 15. The Los Angeles Chargers veteran is hot as of late, with a score in two of his last three appearances. He also hauled in a season-high 12 catches for 92 yards in Week 14.

This week, the Chargers will face a Tennessee Titans defense that allowed the most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks. The Titans also just surrendered 368 yards and three scores in Week 14 to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Look for Allen to snag at least 10 catches for 90 yards and a score. He is my No. 3 option.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson is my No. 11 fantasy football play for Week 15. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

Christian Watson

Watson trails only Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams in fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the past four weeks.

The Green Bay Packers rookie scored in each of his last four games, with a total of seven scores over that span. Watson also averaged 6.8 targets and 78.3 receiving yards per game over his last four games.

Advertisement

This week, the Packers will face a Los Angeles Rams defense that allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers over the first 14 weeks of the season.

Watson continues to find the end zone, and should do that again this week against this generous secondary. He is my No. 11 option.

Amari Cooper

Cooper is my No. 16 play for Week 15. The Cleveland Browns veteran hasn't scored since Week 11, but averaged 10 targets per game over the last four weeks.

Cooper also totaled at least 40 receiving yards in eight of his last nine games. This week, the Browns will face a Baltimore Ravens secondary that allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.

I expect quarterback Deshaun Watson to have his best game of the season this week. That should result in fantasy football relevance for several Browns pass catchers.

Elijah Moore

Moore, my No. 25 option, can be used as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 in Week 15. The New York Jets wide receiver was among my waiver wire targets earlier this week due to his recent production and a good matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Moore received a season-high 10 targets last week. He totaled at least 60 receiving yards in two of his last three games. The Lions allowed the second-most receiving yards and third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 14 weeks.

I expect Moore to haul in six catches for 60 yards in this match. He will provide WR2 value if he finds the end zone.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) its tackled by Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones is my No. 34 option and can be plugged in as a WR3. Like Cooper, Peoples-Jones also should benefit from a great game from Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Peoples-Jones totaled season-highs in targets (12), catches (8) and yards (114) in the Browns' Week 14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also totaled at least 40 receiving yards in nine of his last 10 games.

That recent production, paired with the Browns' great Week 15 matchup, make Peoples-Jones an ideal streaming starter for leagues that feature at least 12 teams and require starting three wide receivers.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver JaMarr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Advertisement

Week 15 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at TB

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

5. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

6. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at BUF

7. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

10. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

11. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

12. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. ARI

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at NYJ

14. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. ATL

16. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

17. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at BUF

19. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at DEN

20. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

21. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at SEA

22. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at MIN

23. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

24. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at CHI

25. Elijah Moore, New York Jets vs. DET

Advertisement

26. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at NYJ

27. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. SF

28. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CIN

29. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals at DEN

30. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions at NYJ

31. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. LAR

32. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. DET

33. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. PIT

34. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns vs. BAL

35. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. IND

36. Darius Slayton, New York Giants at WAS

37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at HOU

38. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

39. Chris Moore, Houston Texans vs. KC

40. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at MIN

41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at JAX

42. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. TEN

43. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. DAL

44. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at CAR

45. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams at GB

46. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions at NYJ

47. Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots at LV

48. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. NE

49. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at NO

50. Ben Skowronek, Los Angeles Rams at GB

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waits for play to resume in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers and the weather rained on Brady's parade as the Buccaneers lost 35-7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15 Wilson, Samuel, Higgins among injured in NFL's Week 14

Latest Headlines

Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy, Jerick McKinnon and Elijah Moore lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 15 of the 2022 season.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
NFL // 1 day ago
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who was rushed to a Jackson, Miss., hospital earlier this week because of a heart issue, has died, the school announced Tuesday morning. He was 61.
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys sign veteran WR T.Y. Hilton for depth, playoff run
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a one-year contract, adding both depth and a potential offensive boost for a postseason run, the team announced.
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots scored 20 unanswered points, totaled six sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown to rally for a dramatic win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final NFL game of Week 14.
Wilson, Samuel, Higgins among injured in NFL's Week 14
NFL // 2 days ago
Wilson, Samuel, Higgins among injured in NFL's Week 14
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett and Mike White, and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Tee Higgins, were among the most-notable players to sustain injuries in Week 14 of the NFL season.
Justin Herbert, Chargers hand Dolphins second-consecutive loss
NFL // 2 days ago
Justin Herbert, Chargers hand Dolphins second-consecutive loss
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and the Los Angeles Chargers offense totaled more than 400 yards to highlight a 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Inglewood, Calif.
USC's Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
NFL // 3 days ago
USC's Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- USC's Caleb Williams claimed the 2022 Heisman Trophy, edging Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, TCU's Max Duggan and Georgia's Stetson Bennett for the top individual honor in college football Saturday in New York.
Baker Mayfield leads Rams over Raiders with game-winning drive
NFL // 5 days ago
Baker Mayfield leads Rams over Raiders with game-winning drive
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Recently signed quarterback Baker Mayfield made an immediate impact, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 13-point comeback, capped off with a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of Week 14.
Fantasy football: Higbee, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 14
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Higbee, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler Higbee and T.J. Hockenson are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 14. Hockenson also tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14
MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Tyler Huntley are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 14 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Fantasy football: Purdy, McKinnon, Moore lead add/drops for Week 15
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
Capitals' Alex Ovehckin joins Gretzky, Howe as third NHL player with 800 goals
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Giants, free agent SS Carlos Correa agree to $350M deal
Giants, free agent SS Carlos Correa agree to $350M deal
College football: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in 'critical condition' at Jackson hospital
College football: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach in 'critical condition' at Jackson hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement