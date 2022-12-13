Patriots defense logs 6 sacks to beat Cardinals; QB Murray injured

1/5

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan logged a fumble return for a touchdown in a win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots scored 20 unanswered points, totaled six sacks, forced two turnovers and scored a defensive touchdown to rally for a dramatic win over the Arizona Cardinals in the final NFL game of Week 14. Patriots linebacker Josh Uche logged three sacks in the 27-13 win Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Fellow linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale logged 1.5 sacks and one sack, respectively. Advertisement

"Every game is a must-win game," Uche told reporters. "We put everything we got into this one and we will get ready for the next one too."

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray completed his lone pass attempt for 9 yards, but sustained a knee injury on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. He did not return to the game. Backup Colt McCoy completed 27 of 40 passes for 246 yards and an interception in the loss.

"You lose your starter on the third play of the game, it's just tough to watch," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Murray. "You gotta be able to rebound and continue to play the game though."

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Cardinals kicker Matt Prater made a 33-yard field goal early in the second for a 3-0 edge. The Patriots responded with an 8-play, 75-yard drive. Running back Kevin Harris ran for a 14-yard touchdown to end that possession.

Prater followed with a 32-yard field goal, which cut the Patriots lead to a point. The Cardinals added another 7-play, 63-yard drive later in the quarter. Running back James Conner ended that drive with a 10-yard score for a 13-7 edge, but that proved to be the Cardinals' final points of the night.

Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 51-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He made another 23-yard kick to end the first drive of the second half. The Patriots then took the lead when defensive back Kyle Dugger forced a fumble.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan recovered the loose ball and returned it for a 23-yard score. The Patriots turned a turnover into points again at the start of the fourth quarter.

Defensive back Marcus Jones intercepted McCoy with 1:14 left in the third. Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. ran for a 3-yard score five plays later for the final points of the night.

Strong logged 90 yards from scrimmage and a score on seven touches in the victory. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and an interception.

Conner totaled 114 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touches for the Cardinals.

The Patriots (7-6) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas. The Cardinals (4-9) will battle the Denver Broncos (3-10) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

