NFL
Dec. 12, 2022 / 10:49 AM

Wilson, Samuel, Higgins among injured in NFL's Week 14

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett and Mike White, and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Tee Higgins, were among the most-notable players to sustain injuries in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who started in place of injured starter Lamar Jackson, and Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce also sustained injuries.

Players hurt in Sunday's games will undergo further tests and examinations this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines to return.

Wilson sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter of the Denver Broncos' 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Denver. He did not return and must pass through the concussion protocol to return.

Wilson completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three scores and an interception in the loss. Second-string quarterback Brett Rypien completed 4 of 8 passes for 16 yards, one score and one interception in relief of Wilson.

Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle), wide receiver Kendall Hinton (hamstring) and defensive end Jake Martin (knee) also sustained injuries and did not return.

The Broncos (3-10) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver. The Chiefs (10-3) will face the Houston Texans (1-11-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Houston.

Pickett also landed in the concussion protocol in the first quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 16-14 loss to the Ravens on Sunday in Pittsburgh. He failed to complete his lone pass attempt.

Second-string quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards, one score and three interceptions in the loss.

Defensive end Chris Wormley also sustained a knee injury and did not return. Huntley also sustained a concussion in the victory. Huntley completed 8 of 12 passes for 88 yards and ran for 31 yards on nine carries before his third-quarter exit.

Ravens third-string quarterback Anthony Brown completed 3 of 5 passes for 16 yards in the win. Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Huntley "seemed good" after the game.

"If Tyler can go, he'll be there and Anthony will be backing him up," Harbaugh said. "If he can't go, Anthony will be there playing and Brett Huntley will be backing him up."

The Ravens (9-4) will face the Cleveland Browns (5-8) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland. The Steelers (5-8) will battle the Carolina Panthers (5-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White sustained a rib injury and was taken to a local hospital during a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jets backup Joe Flacco completed 1 of 3 passes for 1 yard.

Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters that White's trip to the hospital was "precautionary," and he would travel home with the team.

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis sustained a head injury and is in the concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (calf) and linebacker Marcell Harris (ankle) also left the game early with injuries.

The Jets (7-6) will host the Detroit Lions (6-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills (10-3) will host the Miami Dolphins (8-5) at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Park.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained what coach Kyle Shanahan said was most likely a high-ankle sprain to his left ankle. Samuel was carted off the field in the second quarter of the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Samuel totaled 64 yards from scrimmage and a score on eight touches. 49ers defensive tackle Kevin Givens sustained a knee injury and did not return.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to injure his right hand in the loss, but told reporters he was "fine" at his postgame news conference. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf), linebacker Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (hip) and cornerback Jamel Dean (toe) also were hurt.

The 49ers (9-4) will face the Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Seattle. The Buccaneers (6-7) will face the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Tampa, Fla.

Bengals wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins also sustained injuries in Week 14. Boyd dislocated a finger and did not return. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring issue. Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals didn't want Higgins to play in their 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, but he made it onto the field for one play.

Neither Boyd nor Higgins provided a catch in the win. Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase recorded a game-high 119 yards and a score on 10 catches. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson sustained a broken wrist in the loss. Sources told NFL Network that he is expected to miss multiple games.

Texans running back Dameon Pierce sustained an ankle injury and did not return to a 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. He logged 22 carries for 78 yards and a score in the loss.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (neck), offensive lineman Terence Steele (knee) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (shoulder) also were ruled out due to injuries.

The Cowboys (10-3) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) will host the New England Patriots (6-6) in the final game of Week 14 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Glendale, Ariz.

This week in the National Football League

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady waits for play to resume in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday. The 49ers and the weather rained on Brady's parade as the Buccaneers lost 35-7. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

