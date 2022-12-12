Advertisement
Dec. 12, 2022 / 7:15 AM

Justin Herbert, Chargers hand Dolphins second-consecutive loss

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 39 of 51 passes for 367 yards and a score in a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/be662362b5d75262d1da3612ebc1be95/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and the Los Angeles Chargers offense totaled more than 400 yards to highlight a 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Inglewood, Calif.

Herbert completed 39 of 51 passes and threw one touchdown pass in the win Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

"We have to keep going," Herbert told reporters. "If we want to get to where we want to go, it starts [Monday]. It starts with watching the film, fixing our mistakes. Looking at what we did well and correcting that.

"I think there is a lot of football left to be played. We're going to get some guys healthy, get some guys back. We just have to keep rolling."

Wide receiver Mike Williams logged a game-high 116 yards and a score on six catches for the Chargers. Running back Austin Ekeler totaled 104 yards from scrimmage and a score on 23 touches in the win.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed just 10 of 28 pass attempts for 145 yards and a score. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 81 yards and a score. He also scored on a 57-yard fumble return.

RELATED Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14

"This is hard to take," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "There's a lot of investment and it's not good enough. I thought the defense played well enough for us to win.

"There is stuff we can clean up, for sure. There's a multitude of things. It's easy to point fingers one way or another, but what I'll challenge the team is to do exactly as I'm going to do, which is you're just accountable and look at everything you can do better. It's not to our standard. It's extremely disappointing."

Neither team scored in the first quarter. The Chargers drew first blood when kicker Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard touchdown pass early in the second. Herbert threw his touchdown toss to Williams about four minutes later. That 10-yard score, plus a Dicker extra point, gave the Chargers a 10-point edge.

The Dolphins got the ball to their own 41-yard line on the next drive. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for six yards, but fumbled on the play. Hill picked up the loose ball, ran around the entire Chargers defense and bolted down the right flank for his 57-yard touchdown return.

Ekeler helped push the Chargers lead back to 10 points when he ended a 13-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard score at the end of the second quarter. The Chargers carried a 17-7 edge into the break.

Tagovailoa found Hill for a 60-yard score midway through the third quarter. Dicker answered with a 31-yard kick about two minutes later.

The Chargers kicker added another 28-yard kick with 2:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. Dolphins kicker Jason sanders made a 55-yard kick less than three minutes later for the final points of the night. The Dolphins then failed to recover an onside kick, resulting in the loss.

The Dolphins (8-5) will face the Buffalo Bills (10-3) at 8:15 p.m. EST Saturday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Chargers (7-6) will host the Tennessee Titans (7-6) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood.

