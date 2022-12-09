Baker Mayfield leads Rams over Raiders with game-winning drive

1/5

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Recently signed quarterback Baker Mayfield made an immediate impact, leading the Los Angeles Rams to a 13-point comeback, capped off with a game-winning drive against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first game of Week 14. Mayfield, who was claimed Tuesday off waivers, completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and a score in the 17-16 triumph Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Advertisement

"I just have a lot of emotions, but I'm really, really blessed," Mayfield told reporters. "I'm really thankful right now, especially just the guys here that welcomed me in and helped me do the crash course here."

The Rams snapped a six-game winning streak with the victory. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Radiers. The Rams forced two turnovers, but were out-gained 302 to 282 in total yards and 165-71 in rushing yards.

"I thought we had opportunities obviously to help close the game out, but we certainly didn't do enough," Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. "None of us did enough. Obviously, we don't have much margin for error now and we'll go back to work and try to fix some of the things that we didn't do there."

The Raiders took a 7-0 lead when running back Josh Jacobs scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown to end a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which started the game.

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson made a 52-yard kick about seven minutes later for a 10-0 edge. Rams kicker Matt Gay made a 55-yard try on the next drive, but Carlson pushed the lead back to 10 with a 31-yard kick early in the second quarter.

The Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter. Carlson gave the Raiders a 13-point edge with a 36-yard field goal about three minutes into the fourth.

Mayfield and the Rams answered with a 17-play, 75-yard drive. The veteran quarterback handed off to running back Cam Akers to end that 9-minute possession. Akers scored a 1-yard touchdown. Gay added an extra point to cut the deficit to six.

The Rams forced the Raiders to punt on their next drive. Mayfield started the game-winning drive with about 1:45 remaining. He hit Ben Skowronek for a 32-yard connection to get the ball to the Raiders 40-yard line with about 56 seconds remaining. He found Skowronek again two plays later for an 8-yard gain, which brought the ball to the Raiders 23-yard line.

Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock with 15 seconds remaining. He then took the next snap, dropped back in the pocket and lobbed a pass down the left flank.

The ball hovered until it dropped into Van Jefferson's hands in the corner of the end zone for a 23-yard score. Gay followed with a go-ahead extra point.

Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the first play of the next drive to seal the victory.

Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Jacobs totaled 114 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches.

The Raiders (5-8) will host the New England Patriots (6-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas. The Rams (4-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (5-8) at 8:15 p.m. Dec. 19 in Green Bay, Wis.