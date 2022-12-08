Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14

1/5

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) throws a pass while under pressure from San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (C) on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Lazlo Fitz/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa and Tyler Huntley are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 14 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Joe Burrow is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Jalen Hurts, Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Geno Smith make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Josh Allen, Huntley, Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott also are inside my Top 10.

The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye in Week 14, which means Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers and other quarterbacks from those teams should be benched.

Joe Burrow

Burrow is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL as of late. The Cincinnati Bengals star threw for 286 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in Week 13. He also led the Bengals to wins in six of their last seven games.

Burrow ranks third among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. He ranks fourth in that same statistic over the entire season.

The Bengals will face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Cincinnati. Burrow threw for 232 yards and found the end zone twice in Week 8. The Browns are decent at defending the pass, but Burrow and the Bengals are just too hot right now. I expect the Bengals quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards and three scores in Week 14.

Burrow is my No. 2 option.

Justin Herbert

Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. Herbert threw for 335 yards in Week 13. He also threw at least two touchdown passes in two of his last three games.

The Dolphins allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and 11th-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. Look for Herbert, my No. 4 option, to throw for at least 325 yards. I also expect him to account for at least two scores. He could finish as the top quarterback of Week 14 if he finds the end zone three times.

Tyler Huntley

Huntley is expected to start for injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 14. Like Jackson, the Ravens backup provides additional fantasy football value due to his running ability.

Huntley ran for 41 yards and a score and threw for 187 yards in relief of Jackson in Week 13. He also ran for at least 40 yards in each of his last four starts. Huntley threw for a career-high 280 yards in his second start last season. I expect him to surpass 200 passing yards and to add at least 75 yards on the ground in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the ninth-most fantasy points, tied for allowing the fourth-most passing yards and tied for surrendering the third-most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks.

Huntley likely needs to account for at least two scores to justify his No. 7 spot in my rankings, but I believe that's possible against this defense.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa lands right behind Huntley, as the No. 8 option in my Week 14 quarterback rankings. The Dolphins quarterback ranks ninth among quarterbacks in fantasy points per game this season.

This week, he will battle a Chargers defense that allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. The Chargers allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game over the last four weeks.

Tagovailoa averaged 312.6 passing yards and 2.4 passing scores per game over his last five outings. I expect the Dolphins and Chargers to be involved in a shootout. Look for Tagovailoa to throw for at least 300 yards. He has a great shot to throw at least two touchdown passes.

Russell Wilson

Wilson is outside the Top 30 in fantasy points per game among quarterbacks this season, but might be worth a look as a streaming play in Week 14 if your normal starter is on a bye or injured.

The Denver Broncos veteran will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. The Chiefs allowed the sixth-most fantasy points, ninth-most passing yards and tied for allowing the most passing scores (2) per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks.

Wilson has a very low floor, but I expect him to provide low-end QB1 fantasy football production in Week 14. He is my No. 14 play.

Mac Jones

Jones is my No. 16 option for Week 14. The New England Patriots quarterback is another streaming starting consideration due to a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals allowed the fourth-most fantasy points, 10th-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the most passing touchdowns per game to quarterbacks.

Jones went off for 382 passing yards and two scores in Week 12. He threw for 195 yards and a score in Week 13. I expect the Patriots quarterback to find the end zone at least twice in this matchup.

Week 14 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

5. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR

6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

7. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins at LAC

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at DET

10. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU

11. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

12. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE

13. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

14. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos vs. KC

15. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

16. Mac Jones, New England Patriots at ARI

17. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

18. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

19. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers at SEA

20. Mike White, New York Jets at BUF