Dec. 8, 2022 / 2:57 PM

Fantasy football: Higbee, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 14

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (L) is a must-start play in all leagues that require starting the position.
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (L) is a must-start play in all leagues that require starting the position.

MIAMI, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Tyler Higbee and T.J. Hockenson are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 14. Hockenson also tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, George Kittle and Pat Freiermuth join Hockenson in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below.

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye in Week 14. Tight ends from those teams should be benched or dropped this week.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) is my No. 3 fantasy football option in Week 14.
T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson totaled at least six targets in each of his five games with the Vikings since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Lions.

He totaled just one score over that span, but continues to be highly involved in the offense. This week, the Vikings will face the Lions. The Lions allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers through 13 weeks.

I expect the Lions to concentrate on limiting Justin Jefferson and the Vikings running game. Hockenson is a near lock for at least eight catches for 80 yards. I also expect him to score. He is my top tight end for Week 14.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (C) is a Top 10 fantasy football option for Week 14.

Austin Hooper

Hooper is my No. 6 option for Week 14. The Tennessee Titans pass catcher was the No. 8 tight end in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks.

RELATED Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14

He also logged at least four targets in each of his last four games. Hooper totaled just 22 yards in Week 13, but I expect a big rebound this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Like most tight ends, Hooper is a touchdown-or-bust play. The Jaguars allowed the seventh-most receiving yards and 13th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends so far this season.

Look for Hooper to haul in at least five catches for 60 yards. He also should get several chances to find the end zone.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett (R) totaled a season-high 80 receiving yards in Week 13.

Tyler Higbee

Higbee is my No. 7 play for Week 14. The Los Angeles Rams tight end totaled just two catches for 14 yards in Week 13, but has been highly targeted for most of the season.

This week, the Rams will face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the sixth-most fantasy points and 12th-most receiving yards per game to tight ends. They also just allowed five catches for 80 yards from Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett.

I expect Higbee to be the Rams' top target this week. That should result in at least six catches for 50 yards.

Gerald Everett

Everett is my No. 10 play for Week 14. The Chargers tight end is set to take on a Miami Dolphins defense that allowed the second-most catches, third-most fantasy points and eighth-most receiving yards per game to tight ends through 13 weeks.

The veteran pass catcher earned at least six targets in seven of his 11 games this season. He scored twice in his first four games of the season, but last found the end zone in Week 4.

I expect the Chargers and Dolphins to have a shootout, with both quarterbacks throwing three touchdown passes apiece. Look for Everett to catch one of those tosses from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is my No. 2 fantasy football option for Week 14.

Week 14 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at DET

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

5. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

6. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV

8. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU

9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at ARI

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

11. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET

12. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins at LAC

13. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

14. Harrison Bryant, Cleveland Browns at CIN

15. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at BUF

16. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos vs. KC

17. Jordan Akins, Houston Texans at DAL

18. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE

19. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

20. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard scores on a 2-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4, 2022. The Cowboys crushed the Colts 54-19.

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 14
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 14

