Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14

1/5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a Top 5 fantasy football play this week. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Jerry Jeudy are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.
Tyreek Hill is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 14. Justin Jefferson, Chase, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown also are in my Top 5.
Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.
The Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye this week, which means players from those teams should be benched or dropped.
Cincinnati Bengals
wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is my No. 3 fantasy football play for Week 14. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Ja'Marr Chase
Chase returned from a four-week injury absence in Week 13 and provided seven catches for 97 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bengals star logged at least eight targets in seven of his eight appearances this season. He also averaged 119.7 receiving yards per game and scored four times over his last three starts.
This week, the Bengals will battle the Cleveland Browns in a vital AFC North division matchup. The Browns allowed 228 passing yards per game over the last four weeks. I expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for at least 300 yards in this matchup.
He also should find Chase -- his top target -- for at least one score. Chase is my No. 3 play.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to provide elite WR1 production for fantasy teams. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown ranks third among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Detroit Lions pass catcher totaled at least 114 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He also scored three touchdowns over his last two appearances.
This week, the Lions will battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed a league-high 203 receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. They also surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.
Look for St. Brown to haul in at least eight catches in this matchup. He also should total at least 100 yards and a score for the third-consecutive games.
He is my No. 5 wide receiver for Week 14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is a fantasy football must-start in Week 14. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Chris Godwin
Godwin is my No. 7 fantasy football wide receiver for Week 14. The veteran pass catcher leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 99 targets and 68 targets this season. He turned those catches into 648 yards, but scored just twice in 10 games.
Godwin drew 13 targets in each of his last two games, the most in the NFL over that span. He averaged the ninth-most fantasy points per game over his last four appearances.
This week, the Buccaneers will battle the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers own a stellar run defense, but surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points and eighth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.
Look for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to air it out in this matchup. He should target Godwin at least 10 times for the third-consecutive week. Godwin is a near lock for at least 80 receiving yards. I also expect him to find the end zone.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (L) should be started, despite a tough matchup ahead with the Buffalo Bills. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI
Garrett Wilson
Wilson is my No. 12 play for Week 14. The New York Jets rookie was the No. 9 fantasy football wide receiver in Week 13, due to an eight-catch, 162 yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.
Wilson also scored the 13th-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over his last four games. Wilson averaged 95.2 receiving yards and scored twice over his last five appearances.
This week, the Jets will battle the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East division matchup. Wilson totaled eight catches for 92 yards and gained another seven yards on the ground in Week 9 against the Bills.
This Bills allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdowns per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. The Bills will likely smother the Jets running game, leading quarterback Mike White to dozens of pass attempts. Look for Wilson to remain his top target. He can be plugged in as a WR1 or WR2.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (C) is my No. 29 fantasy football option. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Jerry Jeudy
Jeudy received a total of 12 targets over his last three games, but should see more looks going forward due to a recent hamstring injury sustained by fellow Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
Jeudy, my No. 29 option, is a bit of a dart throw due to the poor performance this season by the Broncos offense. I think he is still worth starting as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting three wide receivers.
The Broncos will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. The Chiefs tied for allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns and surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. I expect Jeudy to catch at least six passes for 70 yards. He could climb into WR2 territory if he scores.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods
(L) attempts to catch a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Robert Woods
Woods is another dart-throw play for Week 14, but can be plugged in as a low-end WR3 if you are desperate for wide receiver production.
The Tennessee Titans veteran averaged 6.3 targets over his last four games, but scored just once through 12 appearances this season.
This week, the Titans will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most receiving scores per game to wide receivers so far this season. The Jaguars likely will key on limiting Titans running back Derek Henry, which should lead to more friendly coverage on Woods.
Fellow Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks landed in the concussion protocol last week, putting his status in doubt for Week 14. Look for Woods to log at least eight targets for 75 yards in this matchup. He is my No. 34 option.
Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at LAC
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at DET
3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. MIN
6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR
7. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
11. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
12. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF
13. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
14. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
16. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN
17. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at CIN
18. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB
21. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR
22. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
23. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at SEA
24. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at LAC
25. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
26. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at DET
27. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL
28. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE
29. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. KC
30. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at DAL
31. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE
32. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
33. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. PHI
34. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX
35. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV
36. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN
37. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. MIN
38. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at CIN
39. Trent Sherfield, Miami Dolphins at LAC
40. Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos vs. KC
41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU
42. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots at ARI
43. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. MIN
44. Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens at PIT
45. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
46. Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
47. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
48. Corey Davis, New York Jets at BUF
49. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF
50. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA
The Dallas Cowboys' Tony Pollard scores on a 2-yard run against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on December 4, 2022. The Cowboys crushed the Colts
54-19. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo