Fantasy football: Chase, Jeudy among must-start wide receivers for Week 14

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a Top 5 fantasy football play this week. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ja'Marr Chase and Jerry Jeudy are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 14 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Tyreek Hill is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 14. Justin Jefferson, Chase, A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown also are in my Top 5.

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin, Keenan Allen, CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

The Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders are on bye this week, which means players from those teams should be benched or dropped.

Ja'Marr Chase

Chase returned from a four-week injury absence in Week 13 and provided seven catches for 97 yards in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bengals star logged at least eight targets in seven of his eight appearances this season. He also averaged 119.7 receiving yards per game and scored four times over his last three starts.

This week, the Bengals will battle the Cleveland Browns in a vital AFC North division matchup. The Browns allowed 228 passing yards per game over the last four weeks. I expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for at least 300 yards in this matchup.

He also should find Chase -- his top target -- for at least one score. Chase is my No. 3 play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown ranks third among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Detroit Lions pass catcher totaled at least 114 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He also scored three touchdowns over his last two appearances.

This week, the Lions will battle the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed a league-high 203 receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. They also surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Look for St. Brown to haul in at least eight catches in this matchup. He also should total at least 100 yards and a score for the third-consecutive games.

He is my No. 5 wide receiver for Week 14.

Chris Godwin

Godwin is my No. 7 fantasy football wide receiver for Week 14. The veteran pass catcher leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 99 targets and 68 targets this season. He turned those catches into 648 yards, but scored just twice in 10 games.

Godwin drew 13 targets in each of his last two games, the most in the NFL over that span. He averaged the ninth-most fantasy points per game over his last four appearances.

This week, the Buccaneers will battle the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers own a stellar run defense, but surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points and eighth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.

Look for Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to air it out in this matchup. He should target Godwin at least 10 times for the third-consecutive week. Godwin is a near lock for at least 80 receiving yards. I also expect him to find the end zone.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson is my No. 12 play for Week 14. The New York Jets rookie was the No. 9 fantasy football wide receiver in Week 13, due to an eight-catch, 162 yard performance against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson also scored the 13th-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over his last four games. Wilson averaged 95.2 receiving yards and scored twice over his last five appearances.

This week, the Jets will battle the Buffalo Bills in an important AFC East division matchup. Wilson totaled eight catches for 92 yards and gained another seven yards on the ground in Week 9 against the Bills.

This Bills allowed the 11th-most fantasy points per game and tied for allowing the sixth-most touchdowns per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. The Bills will likely smother the Jets running game, leading quarterback Mike White to dozens of pass attempts. Look for Wilson to remain his top target. He can be plugged in as a WR1 or WR2.

Jerry Jeudy

Jeudy received a total of 12 targets over his last three games, but should see more looks going forward due to a recent hamstring injury sustained by fellow Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Jeudy, my No. 29 option, is a bit of a dart throw due to the poor performance this season by the Broncos offense. I think he is still worth starting as a WR3 in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting three wide receivers.

The Broncos will battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. The Chiefs tied for allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns and surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks. I expect Jeudy to catch at least six passes for 70 yards. He could climb into WR2 territory if he scores.

Robert Woods

Woods is another dart-throw play for Week 14, but can be plugged in as a low-end WR3 if you are desperate for wide receiver production.

The Tennessee Titans veteran averaged 6.3 targets over his last four games, but scored just once through 12 appearances this season.

This week, the Titans will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most receiving scores per game to wide receivers so far this season. The Jaguars likely will key on limiting Titans running back Derek Henry, which should lead to more friendly coverage on Woods.

Fellow Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks landed in the concussion protocol last week, putting his status in doubt for Week 14. Look for Woods to log at least eight targets for 75 yards in this matchup. He is my No. 34 option.

Week 14 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at LAC

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at DET

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

6. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAR

7. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU

10. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR

11. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE

12. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at BUF

13. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

14. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

15. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

16. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at TEN

17. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at CIN

18. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

19. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

20. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. TB

21. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks vs. CAR

22. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

23. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at SEA

24. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at LAC

25. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

26. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at DET

27. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. BAL

28. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. NE

29. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. KC

30. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at DAL

31. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. CLE

32. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

33. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. PHI

34. Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans vs. JAX

35. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. LV

36. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at DEN

37. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. MIN

38. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at CIN

39. Trent Sherfield, Miami Dolphins at LAC

40. Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos vs. KC

41. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys vs. HOU

42. DeVante Parker, New England Patriots at ARI

43. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. MIN

44. Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens at PIT

45. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ

46. Quez Watkins, Philadelphia Eagles at NYG

47. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA

48. Corey Davis, New York Jets at BUF

49. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SF

50. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. MIA