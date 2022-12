1/5

Quarterback Davis Mills, who started the Houston Texans' first 10 games this season, will return to the role in Week 14. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans will bench Kyle Allen and start Davis Mills at quarterback in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys, coach Lovie Smith announced Wednesday. Smith made the announcement at a news conference. The Texans (1-10-1) will battle the Cowboys (9-3) on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Advertisement

"It's about performance each week," Smith told reporters. "I didn't feel like the performance last week warranted another start."

Allen completed 20 of 39 passes for 201 yards, one score and two interceptions in a 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Houston. He also lost a fumble. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards, one score and two interceptions in a 30-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 27 in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mills started the Texans' first 10 games of the season. He completed 61.9% of his throws for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and led the team to a 1-8-1 record. Mills also lost one fumble over that span.

Smith said the team "expected" Mills to watch from the sideline and help Allen over the last two weeks.

"He switched roles with Kyle and did whatever he could to help as a backup quarterback," Smith said of Mills. "I know he is excited about another opportunity."

The Texans and Cowboys will kick off at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

