1/5

The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Rams claimed recently waived quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team announced. The Rams claimed Mayfield on Tuesday afternoon, one day after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft completed a career-low 57.8% of his throws for 1,313 yards, six scores and six interceptions in seven games this season. Advertisement

"We know he is a competitor," Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen told reporters Tuesday. "He is the type of guy that is going to go out and compete his tail off. We are glad to have him in the room for sure."

Mayfield will join a quarterback room that includes John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Starter Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve last week due to a spinal cord contusion. Wolford also is dealing with a sore neck. Quarterback Case Cookus is on the Rams practice squad.

Wolford completed 14 of 26 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions in the Rams' 27-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Advertisement

The Rams (3-9) will host the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at 8:15 p.m. EST Thursday in Inglewood.

This week in the National Football League