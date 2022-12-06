Fantasy football: Knight, Huntley, Gesicki lead add/drops for Week 14

1/5

MIAMI, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Zonovan Knight, Tyler Huntley and Mike Gesicki lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 14 of the 2022 season. The Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are on bye this week, which means players of those teams should be benched. My Week 14 waiver wire targets include several players who can be used as bye week fill-in starters Advertisement

Huntley and Jared Goff are among the players I would consider this week if your normal quarterback faces a tough matchup or is on bye.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Hayden Hurst are among the players who were injured last week and can be dropped in redraft leagues.

This week also represents one of the last chances to target backup running backs to add to your bench just in case the starters on their respective teams get injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 14:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Tyler Huntley, Jared Goff; RB | Zonovan Knight, James Cook; WR | D.J. Chark. Jr., Nico Collins; TE | Mike Gesicki; D/ST | Titans; K | Graham Gano

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Ryan Tannehill, Russell Wilson; RB | DeeJay Dallas, Kyren Williams; WR | Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson; TE | Hunter Henry; D/ST | Steelers; K | Matt Prater

TOP DROPS

QB | Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford; RB | Michael Carter; WR | DeAndre Carter; TE | Hayden Hurst; D/ST | Colts; K | Younghoe Koo

Quarterback

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a knee injury in Week 13 and his status is in doubt for Week 14. Second-string quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in for Jackson and helped the Ravens beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Baltimore.

Huntley will likely get another start this week if Jackson can't play. The Ravens backup totaled 187 passing yards and ran for 41 yards and a score last week. This week, the Ravens will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks through 13 weeks. Huntley might not offer a ton of upside as a passer, but his rushing ability gives him a high ceiling as a bye week fill in or streaming starter.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is another player capable of filling in for a fantasy football starter on a bye. Goff threw for 340 yards and two scores in Week 13. He also totaled two passing touchdowns for the third time in his last five games.

This week, the Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings allowed the most passing yards and seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks so far this season. Goff will be a Top 14 play in Week 14.

Running back

New York Jets rookie Zonovan Knight is my top running back to grab off the waiver wire. Knight logged more than 100 yards from scrimmage in each of his last two appearances.

This week, the Jets will get a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but Knight remains on the RB2 radar. The Bills allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, but surrendered 174 rushing yards to the Jets in Week 9.

Knight's ability as a pass catcher should aid his fantasy football production this week. He should come close to 100 yards from scrimmage once again. He could land. in the RB1 territory if he finds the end zone.

Fellow rookie running back James Cook will be on the other end of the Bills-Jets matchup. Cook totaled a season-high 105 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches for the Bills in Week 13.

He also totaled seven more touches than starter Devin Singletary. This week, the Bills will face a Jets defense that is strong against the run, but surrendered the 11th-most receiving yards per game to running backs. Look for Cook to get at least 15 touches again. He will be a low-end RB2 or flex play for Week 14.

Wide receiver

D.J. Chark. Jr. is among the wide receivers I would target for Week 14. The Detroit Lions pass catcher hauled in a season-high five catches for 98 yards in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Detroit.

Chark scored a touchdown in Week 12. He also totaled at least 45 yards in three of his six appearances this season. The Lions will host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

The Vikings allowed the most receiving yards and catches and third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 13 weeks.

Chark is more than capable of providing WR3 level production for your fantasy team. He could jump into WR2 territory if he scores.

Houston Texans pass catcher Nico Collins is another player who could fill in as a fantasy football WR3 in Week 14. Collins scored for the second time in four games in Week 13. He also averaged nine targets and nearly five catches per game over that same stretch.

This week, the Texans will face the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are decent at defending wide receivers, but did allow the fifth-most touchdown catches (1.1) per game to the position through 13 weeks. I like Collins as a touchdown-or-bust play.

Tight end

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was targeted a total of two times over the last two weeks, but I would plug him in and hope for a touchdown in Week 14.

The Dolphins pass catcher scored four times through 12 games this season. He had five games with at least four targets and two outings with seven targets.

This week, the Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and third-most. receiving yards per game to tight ends so far this season.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is dealing with a lower-leg injury, but is still expected to play this week. I expect the Chargers to key on limiting the Dolphins' outside receiving threats. Gesicki should see at least four targets in this matchup. The Dolphins also should reach the red zone many times, giving Gesicki several chances to score.