Dec. 6, 2022 / 1:54 PM

Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, owner cites 'higher aspirations'

By Alex Butler

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, owner Amy Adams Strunk announced Tuesday.

Robinson, 46, became Titans general manager in 2016. The Titans won the AFC South in each of the last two seasons. They also advanced to the postseason four times during his first six full seasons with the franchise.

The Titans lost in the first round in each of the last two postseasons. They lost in the AFC Championship game after the 2019-20 season.

"Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization," Adams Strunk said in a news release. "I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas.

"This progress includes the core of our business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met."

The Titans said vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will take over player personnel duties for the rest of the season. They will search for a new general manager this off-season.

Robinson was a college football assistant coach before he worked as an administrator and scout for the New England Patriots. He worked from 2013 through 2015 as the director of player personnel for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Titans (7-5) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Nashville.

