Dec. 6, 2022 / 9:09 AM

College football: Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, favored Williams among Heisman finalists

By Alex Butler
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the favorites for the Heisman Trophy. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of USC are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the finalists Monday night. The finalists also were revealed on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.

The winner will be announced on the annual Heisman Trophy presentation broadcast at 8 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN.

Williams completed 296 of 448 pass attempts for 4,075 yards and tied Stroud and Houston quarterback Clayton Tune with a national-best 37 touchdown passes in 12 games this season. He also threw just six interceptions and was responsible for 282 points, the most of any player in the country.

Williams also ran for 372 yards and 10 scores this season. The sophomore quarterback also led the Trojans to an 11-2 record and the No. 10 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to a national title last season, completed 269 of 396 passes for 3,425 yards, 20 scores and six interceptions in 13 games this season. The senior quarterback also scored seven touchdowns for the No. 1 Bulldogs (13-0).

RELATED College football semifinals: Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU

Duggan led the Horned Frogs (12-1) to the No. 3 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The senior quarterback completed 239 of 368 passes for 3,321 yards, 30 scores and four interceptions in 13 games. He also ran for 404 yards and six scores for the Horned Frogs.

Stroud, the preseason Heisman favorite, completed 235 of 355 passes for 3,340 yards, 37 scores and six interceptions in 12 games for the Buckeyes. The redshirt sophomore also led the No. 4 Buckeyes to an 11-1 regular-season record and a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Buckeyes will battle Bennett's Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 in Atlanta. Duggan and the Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl the same day in Glendale, Ariz.

Williams and the Trojans will meet No. 16 Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2 in Arlington, Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young also was a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, but failed to land a spot as a finalist. Stroud finished fourth in voting last season.

