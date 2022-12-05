Advertisement
Cowboys score 8 touchdowns, force 5 turnovers to crush Colts

By Alex Butler
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) gets chased by the Indianapolis Colts defense Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d69f89d9358c37eaaec9097ad16bc3a2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys totaled eight touchdowns, forced five turnovers and logged 220 rushing yards to clobber the Indianapolis Colts and move to 9-3 on the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes in the 54-19 win Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Running back Tony Pollard logged 106 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 14 touches.

"The defense played a hell of a game," Prescott told reporters. "We were able to build off the turnovers in the fourth quarter and take over the game.

"That's the recipe for us. When we are able to get up a couple scores, it allows the defensive line to hunt."

RELATED Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 13

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed 21 of 37 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble.

"You can't turn the ball over four times in the fourth quarter," Colts coach Jeff Saturday said. "We went into the fourth quarter [down] 21-19. We obviously didn't make enough plays and ended up losing an ugly one."

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland intercepted Ryan twice. Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa totaled one sack and a forced fumble for the Cowboys.

RELATED Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome baby boy

The Cowboys have now won five of their last six games. The Colts lost six of their last seven games.

Chase McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal to give the Colts a 3-0 lead about four minutes into the game. The Cowboys then went on a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive. Prescott threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to end that possession.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ashton Dulin about two minutes later to take back the lead. The Cowboys then took the lead for good on their next drive.

RELATED Steelers overcome Colts rally, earn fourth win

Pollard ran for a 2-yard score to end that 6-play, 56-yard possession. McLaughlin added a 34-yard field goal about two minute before halftime, but Prescott threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Michael Gallup at the end of the second quarter. The Cowboys lead 31-13 at the break.

The Colts went on a 15-play, 90-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Ryan threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce to end that 8-minute possession, but the Colts never scored again.

The Cowboys ended that night with 33 unanswered points to secure their ninth win. Prescott threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gallup to spark the scoring surge. Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark forced a fumble from Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox on the next drive. Safety Malik Hooker recovered the loose ball and scored on a 38-yard return for a 34-19 Cowboys lead.

Bland then intercepted Ryan less than three minutes later. Pollard turned the turnover into points with a 30-yard rushing touchdown about 4:30 into the fourth quarter.

Bland intercepted Ryan for a second time on the next drive. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown six plays later.

The Cowboys forced another turnover on the next Colts drive when defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa sacked Ryan, resulting in a fumble. Defensive end Sam Williams recovered the loose ball. Running back Malik Davis ended the resulting possession with a 23-yard rushing score. Kicker Brett Maher connected on the point after attempt for the final point of the night.

The Cowboys (9-3) will host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Arlington. The Colts (4-8-1) will be on bye in Week 14. They will face the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18 in Minneapolis.

