Dec. 1, 2022

Ex-teammate rips Kyler Murray, Cardinals QB responds on social media

By Alex Butler
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defended himself against criticism Wednesday on Twitter. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray defended himself against criticism Wednesday on Twitter. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray took to social media to deny claims of selfishness, after former teammate Patrick Peterson said he "doesn't care about nobody, but Kyler Murray," during a podcast appearance.

Peterson, who was teammates with Murray from 2019 through 2020, made the comment Wednesday on the All Things Covered podcast.

Murray completed 66.3% of his passes for 2,359 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 10 starts this season. He also posted a 3-7 record in his starts this year for the 4-8 Cardinals.

Amid those struggles, Murray has been caught on camera while visibly frustrated with coach Kliff Kingsbury and teammates. He also criticized the team's scheme, which was devised by Kingsbury and his staff, after the Cardinals' 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody, but Kyler Murray," Peterson said. "That's just a matter of the fact."

Peterson also said he thinks Kingsbury will be a "scapegoat" for the team's struggles, which could result in his firing.

In March, the Cardinals gave Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim contract extensions through the 2027 season. A few months later, Murray received a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. That deal, which features $160 million guaranteed, runs through the 2028 season.

Murray responded to Peterson's criticism Wednesday night on Twitter.

"This isn't true," Murray tweeted. "You on some weird [expletive]. You got my number, if you really felt like this as a 'big bro' or 'mentor,' you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow."

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also defended Murray with another post Wednesday on Twitter.

"You don't kick a man when he's already down," Hopkins tweeted.

Peterson and the Minnesota Vikings beat Murray's Cardinals 34-26 on Oct. 30 in Minneapolis. The Cardinals are on bye in Week 13. The Vikings (9-2) will host the New York Jets (7-4) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Minneapolis.

