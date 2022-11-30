Fantasy football: Allen, Pickens among must-start wide receivers for Week 13

1/5
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a fantasy fantasy football play for Week 13. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and George Pickens are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers.
Davante Adams is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 13. A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill also are in my Top 5.
Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are on bye this week, which means players from those teams should be benched or dropped.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (R) scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 12. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
Keenan Allen
Allen missed seven games this year due to injury, but appears ready to help his fantasy football stock owners down the stretch. The Los Angeles Chargers veteran hauled in his first touchdown of the season in Week 12. He also received 15 targets over the last two weeks.
This week, Allen lands at No. 6 in my rankings. The Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the 10th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. They also allowed 328 passing yards to Geno Smith in Week 12.
Look for Justin Herbert to throw all over this defense, using Allen as his top target. Allen can be plugged in as a WR1 for the rest of the season.
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (R) is my No. 18 fantasy football play in Week 13. File Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/UPI
Tyler Lockett
Lockett ranks 15th among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Seattle Seahawks veteran scored in each of his last four games. He also totaled at least 63 receiving yards in three of those outings.
The Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and 12th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks.
Look for the Seahawks to win this game with a balanced attack. Lockett is likely a touchdown-or-bust WR2. He is my No. 18 option.
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (C) runs the ball against the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI
Garrett Wilson
Wilson started the season hot, but posted several subpar performances in October. He since heated up, with at least 90 yards and/or a touchdown in three of his last four games.
The New York Jets rookie erupted for 95 yards and two scores on five catches in Week 12. I don't expect Wilson to score twice again, but I would keep him plugged in as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3.
Wilson is my No. 25 play. I expect at least 60 yards and a score from the young Jets playmaker.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) can be used as a WR3 in Week 13. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
George Pickens
Pickens is my No. 29 play for Week 13. The Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker can be use as a WR3 this week as he heads into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Pickens trails wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth in targets among Steelers pass catchers this season, but is still seeing a ton of looks.
Pickens averaged six targets per game over his last nine appearances. He also hauled in 3.8 catches for 53.8 yards per game during that stretch.
Pickens scored in just two games this season, but I expect him to reach the end zone again this week. The Falcons allowed the third-most fantasy points and sixth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.
This Steelers wide receiver should provide at least 55 receiving yards and get several red zone looks.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones makes a catch against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Zay Jones
Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars will get one of the most wide receiver friendly matchups this week when they face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.
Jones posted season highs with 14 targets, 11 catches and 145 receiving yards in Week 12. He also totaled 10 targets and eight catches in Week 11.
The Jaguars started 2-1, but then went on a four-game losing streak. They have since won two of their last three games and appear to be in a much better offensive rhythm. Jones is my No. 35 option. He can be used as a WR3 due to this great matchup and his recent emergence within the Jaguars offense.
Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC
2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE
4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ
5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at SF
6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at LV
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. IND
8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. JAX
10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC
11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at HOU
12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC
13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA
14. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR
15. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET
16. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at NE
17. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at SF
18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR
19. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at CHI
20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at NYG
21. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN
22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA
23. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO
24. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at TB
25. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at MIN
26. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. WAS
27. Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BUF
28. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at BAL
29. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
30. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at PHI
31. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at DAL
32. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ
33. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at HOU
34. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
35. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET
36. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at LV
37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN
38. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN
39. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC
40. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA
31. Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN
32. Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers at CHI
43. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at NE
44. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers at LV
45. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at CHI
46. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. JAX
47. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at MIN
48. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN
49. Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
50. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. CLE
The Green Bay Packers' Rudy Ford tries to bring down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he runs upfield at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 27, 2022. The Eagles defeated the Packers
40-33. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo