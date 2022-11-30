Fantasy football: Allen, Pickens among must-start wide receivers for Week 13

1/5

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is a fantasy fantasy football play for Week 13. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Keenan Allen and George Pickens are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 13 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Davante Adams is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 13. A.J. Brown, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill also are in my Top 5.

Allen, CeeDee Lamb, Chris Godwin, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers are on bye this week, which means players from those teams should be benched or dropped.

Keenan Allen

Allen missed seven games this year due to injury, but appears ready to help his fantasy football stock owners down the stretch. The Los Angeles Chargers veteran hauled in his first touchdown of the season in Week 12. He also received 15 targets over the last two weeks.

This week, Allen lands at No. 6 in my rankings. The Chargers will face the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders allowed the 10th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks. They also allowed 328 passing yards to Geno Smith in Week 12.

Look for Justin Herbert to throw all over this defense, using Allen as his top target. Allen can be plugged in as a WR1 for the rest of the season.

Tyler Lockett

Lockett ranks 15th among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Seattle Seahawks veteran scored in each of his last four games. He also totaled at least 63 receiving yards in three of those outings.

The Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams allowed the 10th-most fantasy points and 12th-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through 12 weeks.

Look for the Seahawks to win this game with a balanced attack. Lockett is likely a touchdown-or-bust WR2. He is my No. 18 option.

Garrett Wilson

Wilson started the season hot, but posted several subpar performances in October. He since heated up, with at least 90 yards and/or a touchdown in three of his last four games.

The New York Jets rookie erupted for 95 yards and two scores on five catches in Week 12. I don't expect Wilson to score twice again, but I would keep him plugged in as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3.

Wilson is my No. 25 play. I expect at least 60 yards and a score from the young Jets playmaker.

George Pickens

Pickens is my No. 29 play for Week 13. The Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker can be use as a WR3 this week as he heads into a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Pickens trails wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth in targets among Steelers pass catchers this season, but is still seeing a ton of looks.

Pickens averaged six targets per game over his last nine appearances. He also hauled in 3.8 catches for 53.8 yards per game during that stretch.

Pickens scored in just two games this season, but I expect him to reach the end zone again this week. The Falcons allowed the third-most fantasy points and sixth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers so far this season.

This Steelers wide receiver should provide at least 55 receiving yards and get several red zone looks.

Zay Jones

Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars will get one of the most wide receiver friendly matchups this week when they face the Detroit Lions. The Lions allowed the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Jones posted season highs with 14 targets, 11 catches and 145 receiving yards in Week 12. He also totaled 10 targets and eight catches in Week 11.

The Jaguars started 2-1, but then went on a four-game losing streak. They have since won two of their last three games and appear to be in a much better offensive rhythm. Jones is my No. 35 option. He can be used as a WR3 due to this great matchup and his recent emergence within the Jaguars offense.

Week 13 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAC

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at NE

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

5. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins at SF

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. IND

8. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

9. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. JAX

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

11. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at HOU

12. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

14. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

15. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET

16. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills at NE

17. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins at SF

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at LAR

19. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at CHI

20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at NYG

21. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. TEN

22. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIA

23. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. NO

24. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at TB

25. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at MIN

26. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. WAS

27. Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. BUF

28. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at BAL

29. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

30. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at PHI

31. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at DAL

32. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

33. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at HOU

34. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

35. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at DET

36. Joshua Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

37. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

38. Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

39. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals vs. KC

40. Van Jefferson, Los Angeles Rams vs. SEA

31. Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens vs. DEN

32. Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers at CHI

43. Isaiah McKenzie, Buffalo Bills at NE

44. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers at LV

45. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers at CHI

46. D.J. Chark Jr., Detroit Lions vs. JAX

47. Elijah Moore, New York Jets at MIN

48. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs at CIN

49. Olamide Zaccheaus, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

50. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. CLE

This week in the National Football League