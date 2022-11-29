Trending
NFL
Nov. 29, 2022 / 7:41 AM

Steelers overcome Colts rally, earn fourth win

By Alex Butler
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (R) didn't throw a touchdown pass in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c0049e7d8a2212a9e2a43ee3abae2a36/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (R) didn't throw a touchdown pass in a win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out to an early lead, overcame a late rally and took the final edge on a Benny Snell touchdown with 10 minutes remaining to beat the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL's Week 12 finale.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 20 of 28 passes for 174 yards and ran for another 32 yards in the 24-17 victory Monday at Lucas Oils Stadium in Indianapolis. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan completed 22 of 34 passes for 199 yards, but threw an interception and lost a fumble.

"There are a lot of positives," Pickett told reporters. "It's hard to win in this league. We are a four-win team and we have to own that. We have to chip away at it and get back to winning.

"This definitely was a start."

The Steelers totaled 22 first downs and held an edge in time of possession of nearly nine minutes. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor totaled 98 yards from scrimmage and a score on 23 touches.

RELATED NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police

"We didn't do nearly enough in the first half, and dug ourself a big hole," Colts coach Jeff Saturday said. "I felt like the effort was good. They fought. We came back strong in the second half.

"They gave themselves opportunities. ... I think ultimately you can't have turnovers against a team like that."

The Steelers started the game with a 10-play, 48-yard drive. Kicker Matthew Wright ended the drive with a 45-yard field goal. Cornerback James Pierre intercepted Ryan on the next drive, but the Steelers couldn't capitalize on that turnover.

Wright doubled the Steelers lead with a 52-yard kick about a minute into the second quarter. The Steelers then forced another punt, which triggered a 10-play 79-yard drive. Running back Najee Harris ran for a 6-yard score to end that possession.

The Colts responded with a 10-play, 42-yard drive. Chase McLaughlin ended that possession with a 51-yard field goal.

Wright made another 25-yard field goal about three minutes later for the final points of the half. The Steelers led 16-3 at the break.

Colts opened the second half with an 89-yard Dallis Flowers kick return. Jonathan Taylor ran for a 2-yard score four plays later. McLaughlin followed with an extra point to cut the deficit to six points.

Ryan lost a fumble with about 4:30 left in the third quarter, but the Steelers didn't capitalize on the turnover. The Colts quarterback threw a 6-play touchdown pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with 20 seconds left in the third. The Colts led 17-16 to start the fourth.

The Steelers opened the final quarter with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive and never trailed again. Snell ended that possession with a 2-yard run. Pickett then threw a short pass to George Pickens to complete a two-point conversion and give the Steelers a seven-point lead.

The Colts and Steelers each punted on their next possessions. The Colts then failed to convert a fourth down at the Pittsburgh 27-yard line on their final play of the night.

The Atlanta Falcons (5-7) will host the Steelers (4-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Atlanta. The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) will host the Colts (4-7-1) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

