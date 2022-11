1/6

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcomed their second child Monday. Photo courtesy of Patrick Mahomes/Instagram

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, are parents of a new baby boy, the couple announced on social media. The Mahomes' said 7-pound, 8-ounce Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III was born Monday. They announced in May that they were expecting and said in June that they were going to have a boy. Advertisement

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes married in March. They announced the birth of their first child, daughter Sterling Skye, in February.

The Chiefs quarterback is a frontrunner for NFL MVP honors. The 2018 NFL MVP and 2020 Super Bowl MVP leads the league with 3,585 yards and 29 touchdowns through 11 starts this season.

Mahomes' 9-2 Chiefs also currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) at 4:25 p.m EST Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. They are on a five-game winning streak.

