Nov. 27, 2022 / 6:54 PM

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from plane by police

By Joe Fisher
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport Sunday after refusing to put on his seatbelt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fa92af9607f8fc3ef6d7b1f5316ec6f8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Superstar wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from an American Airlines flight on Sunday after appearing to need medical assistance and refusing to put on his seatbelt.

Crew members of the American Airlines flight from Miami International Airport reported Beckham Jr. appeared to be in and out of consciousness, prompting them to call for medical assistance. Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded for support in preparation of a medical emergency.

The flight was destined for Los Angeles and expected to last about five hours. The flight crew reported being concerned that Beckham's condition would get worse during the flight. The incident with Beckham Jr. caused the flight to be delayed and all passengers to be removed from the plane.

Beckham Jr. was eventually told to exit the plane, which he refused to do.

"Upon the officers' arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused," police said in a statement. "The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane, and did so without incident."

Beckham was not cited for the incident. Shortly after, he posted a message on Twitter which said, "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me... I've seen it all"

American Airlines released a statement about the incident without naming Beckham, according to ESPN, saying the flight was delayed due to "a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt."

The flight took off about two hours later than it was scheduled to depart.

Beckham has not played football this season as he heals from a torn ACL which he suffered in the Super Bowl in February. He is a free agent and is being courted by several teams. He has meetings scheduled with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and his former team the New York Giants.

During the annual Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants, announcers said the teams were playing for the opportunity to win the receiver's services. Dallas won the game 28-20.

