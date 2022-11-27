Dolphins cruise by Texans, extend NFL-best winning streak

1/5

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 85 yards in a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins logged five sacks, forced three turnovers and jumped out to an overwhelming lead to beat the Houston Texans and cruise to their fifth-consecutive victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins held the Texans to 210 total yards, including just 32 in the first half of the 30-15 win in Miami Gardens, Fla. Advertisement

"It was important that guys looked at this game through the lens of establishing good position for a competitive playoff run," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 22 of 36 passes for 299 yards and a score. He helped the Dolphins earn a 30-0 lead and was removed from the game in the third quarter.

"That was awesome to see from our defense," Tagovailoa said. "The turnovers, the sacks, the big hits they were making defensively. I'm used to seeing that...but it's also great to watch when we are able to do some things really well offensively."

Texans quarterback Kyle Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards, one score and two interceptions.

The Texans are now losers of six-consecutive games, the longest losing streak in the NFL.

Kicker Jason Sanders gave the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with a 45-yard field goal about 4:39 into the game.

The Dolphins went on an eight-play, 59-yard touchdown drive on their next possession. Tagovailoa threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Durham Smythe to end that drive.

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted Texans quarterback Kyle Allen less than three minutes into the second quarter.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for a 3-yard touchdown on the next snap. Sanders followed with an extra point to push the Dolphins lead to 17-0.

Sanders added a 23-yard field goal about six minutes later. Dolphins safety Eric Rowe forced Texans tight end Jordan Akins to fumble later in the second quarter. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard recovered the loose ball and scored on a 16-yard return.

Sanders made a 35-yard attempt as time expired in the second quarter to give the Dolphins a 30-0 lead at halftime.

The Texans finally got on the scoreboard when running back Dare Ogunbowale ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:22 left in the third quarter. They then failed to succeed on a two-point conversion.

Akins added another Texans touchdown about two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Texans tight end caught a 25-yard pass from Allen for that score, which ended a 6-play, 50-yard drive.

That score proved to be the final points of the game. Dolphins defensive back Verone McKinley later intercepted Allen with 2:48 remaining to seal the victory.

The Texans (1-9-1) will host the Cleveland Browns (4-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Houston. The Dolphins (8-3) will battle the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.