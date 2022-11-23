Fantasy football: Hurst, Hockenson among four must-start tight ends in Week 12

1/5

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (L) celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hayden Hurst and T.J. Hockenson are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 12. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Mark Andrews, Dalton Schultz and Dawson Knox join Kelce and Hockenson in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

No teams are on bye this week, so all healthy tight ends are available for fantasy football lineups.

T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson is my No. 2 option for Week 12. The Minnesota Vikings pass catcher led all tight ends with 19 targets over the last two weeks. His 28 looks over his last three games trailed only Travis Kelce.

Hockenson hasn't scored since Week 4, when he was still with the Detroit Lions, but his significant involvement in the Vikings offense makes him an every week starter. He also ranks fifth this season in fantasy points per game among tight ends.

Hockenson totaled five catches for 34 yards in Week 11. He totaled seven catches for 45 yards in Week 10 and another nine catches for 70 yards in Week 9.

I expect him to haul in at least eight catches for 80 yards in this matchup. He also should get several chances to score against the New England Patriots on Thursday in Minneapolis.

The Patriots allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the second-most touchdown catches (0.7) per game to the position.

Dalton Schultz

Schultz is my No. 4 play for Week 12. The Dallas Cowboys tight end totaled just three catches for 22 yards in Week 11, but logged 54 yards and a score in Week 10. He also totaled at least five catches in three of his last four games.

This week, the Cowboys will host the New York Giants. The Giants allowed the fifth-most receiving yards (59) per game to tight ends through 11 weeks.

Schultz is a near lock for another five catches and 60 yards. He also should get several red zone opportunities against this vulnerable defense.

Dawson Knox

Knox totaled 13 targets over his last two games. He turned those looks into 11 catches for 127 yards. The Buffalo Bills tight end scored just twice through 10 games, but I think he will get back into the end zone Thursday when he faces the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards (59.6) per game to tight ends through 11 weeks.

Like most tight ends, Knox is likely a touchdown-or-bust play, but I also expect him to total at least six catches for 50 yards.

My No. 5 option for Week 12 can be started in all leagues that require starting tight ends.

Hayden Hurst

Hurst last scored in Week 5, but look for another touchdown this week when the Cincinnati Bengals battle the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the 11th-most fantasy points and sixth-most yards (58.4) per game to tight ends so far this season. Hurst earned an average of five targets for nearly 40 yards per game over his past four appearances.

His continued usage and a great matchup for quarterback Joe Burrow, paired with the Titans focus on run defense, should lead to a pass-heavy day for the Bengals. Look for Hurst to get several red zone opportunities.

He is my No. 10 play.

Week 12 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAR

2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings vs. NE

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens at JAX

4. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG

5. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills at DET

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at IND

7. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams at KC

8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. NO

9. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos at CAR

10. Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals at TEN

11. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints at SF

12. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets vs. CHI

13. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks vs. LV

14. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC

15. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears at NYJ

16. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at SF

17. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CLE

18. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. BAL

19. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders at SEA

20. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. HOU

