Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Matthew Stafford among injured in NFL's Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is in the concussion protocol. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford and Joe Mixon were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Kyle Pitts and Ronnie Stanley also were hurt. NFL players injured in Week 11 will undergo additional tests and examinations early this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return. Advertisement

Fields injured his non-throwing, left shoulder in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bears' 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. Fields injured the shoulder when he took a hit on the sideline. He was in noticeable pain after the collision, but remained in the game.

Fields said he landed on the shoulder and was "hurting" and had to "fight through the pain." He is expected to get an MRI on the area Monday. Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that he would provide an update Wednesday about Fields' shoulder.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards, a score and an interception in Sunday's loss. He also ran for 85 yards and a score on 18 carries. Trevor Siemian is the Bears' second-string quarterback.

Bears cornerback Kyle Gordon sustained a concussion and did not return to the game. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts sustained a right knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. Falcons defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham also left the game due to a knee injury.

Pitts totaled a season-high 43 yards on three catches for the Falcons. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said he didn't have an update on Pitts, but would elaborate on the injury in a day or two.

The Falcons (5-6) will face the Washington Commanders (6-5) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Landover, Md. The Bears (3-8) will face the New York Jets (6-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the third quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. He was evaluated for a concussion and did not return.

Stafford had completed 11 of 18 passes for 159 yards and two scores. Second-string quarterback Bryce Perkins completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards after Stafford left.

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe sustained respective knee and ankle injuries and did not return against the Saints.

Rams coach Sean McVay said during his postgame news conference that Stafford was not diagnosed with a concussion. Stafford must pass through the concussion protocol to return to the field.

Stafford missed the Rams' Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals because he was placed in the concussion protocol. He cleared the protocol Friday and was a full participant last week at practice.

"As far as it relates to Matthew, we're going to be smart for him," McVay said. "He's such a warrior, he's such a stud competitor. I know how bad he wants to be out there and thought he played really well with the opportunities that he did have."

The Rams (3-7) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Saints (4-7) will face the San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon also was ruled out due to a concussion he suffered in the third quarter of a 37-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Mixon ran for 20 yards on seven carries and caught three passes for 42 yards in the win. Second-string running back Samaje Perine totaled 82 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches in the win.

Mixon must pass through the concussion protocol to play in Week 12. Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Mixon at his postgame news conference.

Steelers backup running back Jaylen Warren, wide receiver Miles Boykin and center Mason Cole also left the game early and did not return.

The Bengals (6-4) will face the Tennessee Titans (7-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville. The Steelers (3-7) will face the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 28 in Indianapolis.

The Baltimore Ravens lost safety Kyle Hamilton to a knee injury and left tackle Ronnie Stanley to an ankle injury in their 13-3 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Baltimore.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not provide an injury update on Hamilton or Stanley.

The Ravens (7-3) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. The Panthers (3-8) will host the Denver Broncos (3-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) also sustained injuries and did not return in the Chiefs' 30-27 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Edwards-Helaire sustained a high ankle sprain and Toney's hamstring "tightened up." He said Thornhill strained his calf. Edwards-Helaire is expected to miss multiple weeks due to his injury. He totaled two carries for 9 yards against the Chargers.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams totaled one catch for 15 yards also was ruled out of the game after he aggravated a previous right ankle injury. Williams, who played in his first game Oct. 23, was taken out after just six snaps.

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray also was removed from the game due to a neck injury. Chargers coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Williams "tweaked" the ankle. He did not provide any additional injury updates.

The Chargers (5-5) will face the Arizona Cardinals (4-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of a 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in East Rutherford. Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that the rookie sustained a season-ending ACL tear. Robinson totaled a game-high 100 yards on nine catches in the loss.

Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), offensvie lineman Tyre Phillips (neck), offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (neck) and defensive back Fabian Moreau (ribs) also were taken out with injuries.

Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah was ruled out against the Giants after being placed in the concussion protocol. Giants center Evan Brown also left the game due to an ankle injury.

The Giants (7-3) will face the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Arlington, Texas. The Lions (4-6) will host the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Detroit.

The Cardinals will host the 49ers in the final game of Week 11 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Mexico City.