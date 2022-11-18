Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill lead Tennessee Titans past Green Bay Packers

1/5

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (L) and running back Derrick Henry each threw touchdown passes in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans offense to a 408-yard performance to steamroll the Green Bay Packers 27-17 at Lambeau Field. Tannehill completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, two scores and an interception in the triumph Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Henry totaled 132 yards from scrimmage and a score on 30 touches. He also threw a touchdown pass. Advertisement

"We came into a hostile environment and were able to get the win," Henry told reporters. "We played a complete game as a team."

The Titans out-gained the Packers by 137 yards they also held a five-minute edge in time of possession and totaled 21 first downs. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 227 yards and two scores.

"We just could never get over the hump and get the ball back with a chance to take the lead," Rodgers said.

Advertisement

The Titans opened the game with an eight-play, 83-yard drive. Running back Dontrell Hilliard caught a 14-yard touchdown toss from Tannehill to cap off that possession.

Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson at the end of the first quarter. The Titans blocked the extra point to keep a one-point edge.

The Packers denied the Titans of points on their next drive when they stopped Henry short of the first down at the 4-yard line on the 18th play of that possession.

Henry got into the end zone on a 4-yard run 36 seconds before halftime and the Titans led 14-6 at the break.

The Packers went on a 13-play, 51-yard drive to start the third quarter. Kicker Mason Crosby ended that possession with a 39-yard field goal. The Titans answered with a 6-play, 91-yard drive. Henry threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper with 5:21 left in the third.

Rodgers found Watson for a second touchdown about three minutes later. He then threw a two-point conversion pass to running back Aaron Jones, which cut the deficit to three points.

Tannehill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hooper at the start of the fourth and kicker Josh Lambo followed with an extra point for the final points of the night. The Packers punted on their next two drives and turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions.

The Titans (7-3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 27 in Nashville. The Packers (4-7) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 27 in Philadelphia.

