Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 18, 2022 / 8:01 AM

Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill lead Tennessee Titans past Green Bay Packers

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (L) and running back Derrick Henry each threw touchdown passes in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/179847f29b814e5afb84af9e98a91679/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (L) and running back Derrick Henry each threw touchdown passes in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans offense to a 408-yard performance to steamroll the Green Bay Packers 27-17 at Lambeau Field.

Tannehill completed 22 of 27 passes for 333 yards, two scores and an interception in the triumph Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Henry totaled 132 yards from scrimmage and a score on 30 touches. He also threw a touchdown pass.

Advertisement

"We came into a hostile environment and were able to get the win," Henry told reporters. "We played a complete game as a team."

The Titans out-gained the Packers by 137 yards they also held a five-minute edge in time of possession and totaled 21 first downs. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 39 passes for 227 yards and two scores.

RELATED Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11

"We just could never get over the hump and get the ball back with a chance to take the lead," Rodgers said.

Advertisement

The Titans opened the game with an eight-play, 83-yard drive. Running back Dontrell Hilliard caught a 14-yard touchdown toss from Tannehill to cap off that possession.

Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson at the end of the first quarter. The Titans blocked the extra point to keep a one-point edge.

The Packers denied the Titans of points on their next drive when they stopped Henry short of the first down at the 4-yard line on the 18th play of that possession.

RELATED Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11

Henry got into the end zone on a 4-yard run 36 seconds before halftime and the Titans led 14-6 at the break.

The Packers went on a 13-play, 51-yard drive to start the third quarter. Kicker Mason Crosby ended that possession with a 39-yard field goal. The Titans answered with a 6-play, 91-yard drive. Henry threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper with 5:21 left in the third.

Rodgers found Watson for a second touchdown about three minutes later. He then threw a two-point conversion pass to running back Aaron Jones, which cut the deficit to three points.

Tannehill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Hooper at the start of the fourth and kicker Josh Lambo followed with an extra point for the final points of the night. The Packers punted on their next two drives and turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions.

The Titans (7-3) will host the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 27 in Nashville. The Packers (4-7) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) at 8:20 p.m. Nov. 27 in Philadelphia.

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escapes from the grasp of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11

Latest Headlines

State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow
NFL // 12 hours ago
State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties on Thursday, as a historic lake-effect snow event threatens to blanket parts of the state.
Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
NFL // 16 hours ago
Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Tyler Higbee and Cole Kmet are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 11. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
NFL // 19 hours ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
NFL // 22 hours ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Jones and Tony Pollard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 11 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Saints to sign running back David Johnson to practice squad
NFL // 1 day ago
Saints to sign running back David Johnson to practice squad
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints will sign veteran running back David Johnson to their practice squad, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick sues L.A. Chargers, NFL, ESPN over injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick sues L.A. Chargers, NFL, ESPN over injury
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick sued the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL, ESPN and others, seeking damages after he sustained a torn ACL from to a sideline fall.
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, out for at least 4 weeks
NFL // 2 days ago
Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, out for at least 4 weeks
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on his injured right ankle and will miss at least four weeks, coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday.
Fantasy football: Watson, Pacheco lead add/drops for Week 11
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Watson, Pacheco lead add/drops for Week 11
MIAMI, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mid-range running backs and wide receivers lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 11 of the 2022 season.
Commanders lean on run to upset undefeated Eagles
NFL // 3 days ago
Commanders lean on run to upset undefeated Eagles
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders ran nearly 60 times for 152 yards, forced four turnovers and dominated time of possession to beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and move to 5-5 this season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 11
State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow
State of Emergency declared as Buffalo faces up to five feet of snow
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 11
Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
Higbee, Kmet among four must-start tight ends in Week 11
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement