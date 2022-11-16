Fantasy football: Lamb, Slayton among must-start wide receivers for Week 11

1/5

MIAMI, Nov. 16 (UPI) -- CeeDee Lamb and Daris Slayton are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 11 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Lamb is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 11. DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Jefferson, Tee Higgins and Davante Adams also are in my Top 5.

Stefon Diggs, A.J. Brown, Amari Cooper, Terry McLaurin and Tyler Boyd are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups due to injuries and/or Week 11 byes for the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is my top wide receiver this week due to his recent production and the Dallas Cowboys' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Lamb ranks in the Top 10 among active wide receivers in fantasy points per game. He is third among active wide receivers in points per game over the past four weeks. The Cowboys playmaker achieved season highs in catches (11), yards (150) and touchdowns (2) in Week 10.

This week, the Cowboys will face a Vikings defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Vikings also allowed the second-most receiving yards (199.3) per game to the position through 10 weeks.

Look for Lamb to total at least 10 catches for 100 yards and a score in what should be a high-scoring game.

Tee Higgins

Higgins was the most-targeted Cincinnati Bengals player during Ja'Marr Chase's two game injury absence. That trend should continue in Week 11 when the Bengals battle the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers allowed the second-most fantasy points and third-most receiving yards (199.1) per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. Higgins averaged WR2-level production through the first half of the season, but should be plugged in as a WR1 amid Chase's absence.

Look for the Bengals star to reach the end zone for the second time in three games this week in Pittsburgh. He is my No. 4 play.

Terry McLaurin

Unlike Lamb and Higgins, McLaurin will get a tough Week 11 matchup when his Washington Commanders meet the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston.

The Texans allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game to the position. They also allowed just four receiving scores to the position. McLaurin is a fringe WR2 this season, but is heating up. He totaled a season-high 128 yards on eight catches in Week 10 for his second 100-yard performance in three weeks.

McLaurin only scored twice over his first 10 games, but should get several shots to find the end zone and be heavily targeted this weekend in Houston. He is my No. 9 option.

Christian Watson

Watson was one of my top waiver wire targets and lands at No. 15 in my Week 11 wide receiver rankings. The Green Bay Packers rookie likely won't repeat his performance from Week 10, but he can still be plugged in as a WR2.

Watson hauled in four catches for 107 yards and three scores to finish as fantasy football's top wide receiver last week. This week, the Packers will face the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also just allowed 286 passing yards to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and 446 yards in Week 9 to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep trying to improve his connection with this first-year pass catcher. I expect Watson to log at least eight catches for 80 yards. He could work into WR1 territory if he scores.

Darius Slayton

Slayton is my No. 23 option for Week 11 and can be used as a fantasy football WR2/WR3. The New York Giants pass catcher averaged WR2 production over the past four weeks and should do the same Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers through 10 weeks. They also allowed the sixth-most receiving yards (179.2) per game to the position.

Slayton totaled at least three catches in four of his last five games. He totaled a season-high 95 yards last week. Slayton also scored in two of his last three appearances.

I expect Slayton to get at least six targets this week. He is a touchdown-or-bust option who also should total more than 60 receiving yards.

Week 11 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

3. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

4. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

8. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at BUF

9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at HOU

10. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals at PIT

11. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers at BAL

12. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at NYG

14. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals vs. SF

15. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

16. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. TEN

17. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at BUF

18. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

19. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. LAR

20. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at NE

21. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at ARI

22. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. CLE

23. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. DET

24. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

25. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LV

26. Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

27. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL

28. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles at IND

29. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

30. Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR

31. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN

32. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears at ATL

33. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams at NO

34. Chris Moore, Houston Texans vs. WAS

35. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

36. Jacobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. NYJ

37. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans vs. WAS

38. Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

39. Kendall Hinton, Denver Broncos vs. LV

40. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers at BAL

41. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. DET

42. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at MIN

43. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI

44. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders at HOU

45. Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans at GB

46. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at HOU

47. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI

48. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. WAS

49. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

50. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

