Fantasy football: Watson, Pacheco lead add/drops for Week 11

MIAMI, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Mid-range running backs and wide receivers lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 11 of the 2022 season. This week's waiver wire pool isn't very deep or exciting, but you could find value if you need a streaming starter or bye week fill in. Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill and Davis Mills are among the quarterbacks I would consider if you need a bye week starter. Advertisement

Isiah Pacheco could provide immediate RB2 value. Rachaad White is another running back to target, but he is more of a down-the-stretch option who could turn into a regular RB2.

Four teams will get the week off due to byes. You should bench or drop players from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some fantasy team owners also chose to drop players who were on bye last week from the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets. You could find some value from those teams on your waiver wire.

This week also is a great time to target backup running backs to add to your bench just in case the starters on their respective teams get injured.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 11:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Marcus Mariota, Ryan Tannehill; RB | Isiah Pacheco, Rachaad White; WR | Christian Watson, Kadarius Toney, DeAndre Carter; TE | Foster Moreau, Isaiah Likely; D/ST | Bengals; K | Nick Folk

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Davis Mills; RB | Elijah Mitchell, Chuba Hubbard, Dontrell Hilliard; WR | Michael Gallup, Donovan Peoples-Jones; TE | Hayden Hurst; D/ST | Commanders; K | Brandon McManus

TOP DROPS

QB | Jacoby Brissett; RB | Eno Benjamin; WR | Josh Reynolds; TE | Zach Ertz; D/ST | Jaguars; K | Riley Patterson

Quarterback

Mariota and Tannehill are my top passers to target this week. Neither are high-ceiling options, but they could keep your team afloat with 20 to 25 points.

Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Atlanta. The Bears allowed 236 yards and a score to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff in Week 10. They also allowed 302 yards and three scores in Week 9 to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Mariota threw at least two scores in two of his last three starts. He also found the end zone at least twice in three of his past five appearances. I don't expect a lot of great defense in this matchup, which should lead to a Top 14 range fantasy football showing from Mariota.

Tannehill totaled at least two touchdowns in four of his seven starts this season for the Tennessee Titans. He only surpassed 250 passing yards in three appearances, but should reach that total and find the end zone twice in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers just allowed 265 yards and three scores to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. They also allowed Goff to throw for two scores in Week 9 and two scores in Week 8 from Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Look for the Packers to focus most of their defensive attention on Titans running back Derek Henry in this matchup. I expect Tannehill to throw for at least 225 yards. He could work his way into QB1 territory if he finds the end zone twice.

Running back

Pacheco should be your top target this week if you need immediate production. The Kansas City Chiefs running back received a season-high 16 carries and ran for 82 yards in Week 10.

The Chiefs backfield breakdown is still a little murky, but Pacheco will get another good matchup in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allow the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs. They also allowed the second-most rushing yards per game to the position.

Pacheco will be a low-end RB2/flex play for me this week.

White could turn into a league-winning option, but is useless this week due to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week. I recommend adding him to your bench as he could turn into an RB2 down the stretch.

White ran for a season-high 105 yards on 22 carries in his first start in Week 10. He will still split backfield work with veteran Leonard Fournette, but I love this rookie's upside.

The Buccaneers also will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. The Browns just allowed 195 rushing yards to the Miami Dolphins. They also allowed at least 100 rushing yards to opposing teams in five of their last seven games and at least 160 rushing yards in four of those games.

Pacheco is a must-add player in any format.

Wide receiver

Christian Watson and Kadarius Toney are my top wide receiver targets.

Watson went off for 107 yards and three scores on four catches in Week 10. He failed to catch a touchdown pass or surpass 34 yards in his first six games. I see Watson as a boom-or-bust player, but he should be targeted a lot this week when the Packers face the Titans.

The Titans allow the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Watson will be a WR3 in my Week 11 rankings and is worth a streaming start if your normal starter is on bye or injured.

Toney is another player who could be inconsistent, but is worth a streaming start this week. Toney totaled four catches for 57 yards and a score in week 10. He also ran for 33 yards on two carries.

I expect the Chiefs to keep giving the ball to this playmaker through the air and on handoffs. This week, the Chiefs will face a Chargers team that just allowed 240 passing yards to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. I expect Patrick Mahomes to throw for at least 300 yards in this matchup.

That production should lead to at least 80 yards from Toney. He also has a great shot to find the end zone for the second-consecutive game.

Tight end

Foster Moreau is my top tight end target in Week 11. The playmaker gained an increased role in the offense due to injuries sustained by several other Las Vegas Raiders pass catchers.

Moreau logged at least four targets in each of his six starts this season. He totaled at least 40 yards in three games. Like most tight ends, Moreau is a touchdown-or-bust option. Look for the Raiders tight end to score for the second-consecutive week. He is a Top 14 streaming start, but should only be in lineups for leagues that require starting the position.

