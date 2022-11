1/5

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (R) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will undergo surgery on his injured right ankle and will miss at least four weeks, coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday. McVay told reporters that Kupp's high-ankle sprain will require surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. He also will be placed on injured reserve. Advertisement

Kupp sustained the ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Kupp, who led the NFL in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season, leads the Rams with 75 catches for 812 yards and six scores in nine games this season.

Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Brandon Powell, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Lance McCutcheon are the other wide receivers on the Rams roster.

McVay also said Rams right guard Chandler Brewer sustained a knee injury Sunday and underwent surgery Tuesday. He will be out for up to six weeks. McVay said left tackle Alaric Jackson is out for the season due to blood clots.

The Rams (3-6) will face the New Orleans Saints (3-7) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in New Orleans.

