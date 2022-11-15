Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 15, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Surprise MVP contender Tua Tagovailoa drives Dolphins with accountability, field vision

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 18 touchdown passes and just three interceptions through his first eight starts this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c73c02d9052c293ba6a58cb73c36343a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa totaled 18 touchdown passes and just three interceptions through his first eight starts this season. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa says he never envisioned being serenaded by MVP chants midway through his third season, but he has warranted that with an impressive leap from near castoff to one of the NFL's elite passers.

Injury, a carousel of coaches, underperformance, lack of premium protection and strong surrounding talent led the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to fly under the radar and prompted a make-or-break 2022 campaign.

Advertisement

Tagovailoa, who has one guaranteed year remaining on his rookie contract, stood on ground as sure as quicksand this off-season amid reports of the Dolphins' interest in other quarterbacks. Such an acquisition likely would have resulted in his exit from the franchise.

But the quarterback, who started 2022 outside the Top 20 in MVP odds, now trails just Patrick Mahomes as a favorite for the honor. He also captains the most potent pass offense in the league and appears in line for a big-time off-season payday.

Advertisement

"You're just in the moment and you're just enjoying that and you don't necessarily think outside of any of that," Tagovailoa said when asked about MVP prospects after he led the Dolphins to a 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"I'm really proud of our team."

Tagovailoa averaged 199.7 passing yards and 1.2 passing touchdowns per game through the Dolphins' first 10 games of 2021. They went 3-7 over that span.

RELATED Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension

This year's Dolphins are 7-3 through 10 games. Tagovailoa is averaging nearly 84 more yards and one more touchdown pass per appearance.

He hsd a league-best 118.4 passer rating, which also ranks third-best in the NFL over the past decade. He is the first player in NFL history to post a passer rating of at least 135 in three-consecutive games.

Criticism shadowed Tagovailoa before he entered the league. A season-ending hip injury in college led some front offices to question his durability.

RELATED Dolphins coach: Tough to limit Tagovailoa runs after hiatus from concussion

He also was criticized for being too small and for his lack of deep throws throughout his first two seasons. Off-season strength training, the Dolphins' addition of several offensive playmakers and what first-year head coach Mike McDaniel calls a "jump in accountability" contributed to his strong start in 2022.

Advertisement

"The biggest thing for me with Tua specifically would be impossible to see on game tape, but the whole team in the last month has taken an unbelievable jump in accountability, how they prepare and how they just go about doing their jobs. He is one of the main reasons that that is occurring," McDaniel said.

"He has really come into his own skin in regard to being a leader at the quarterback position. Guys are rallying around him. He is demanding a standard and holding himself to a tremendous high standard."

Tagovailoa said after a recent practice that he honed in on the "mental part" of leading the offense during his brief hiatus from football in October, when he missed two games while in the concussion protocol.

He said he even uses walkthrough practices -- sessions without pads or physical contact -- as a chance to challenge his teammates' focus.

"That doesn't give us an opportunity to kind of slack off," Tagovailoa said. "It more so challenges us mentally, understanding where to line up, knowing where to go with the ball in certain coverages and then making quick decisions."

Tagovailoa said he used his recent time off the field to pore over game film. It was in those cramming sessions that he noticed gaps for targets he could have hit while checking through his reads in previous games.

Advertisement

"Seeing it from the outside and not being in the game, there are things now that we've seen that we could hit that we have," Tagovailoa said. "Other than that, I'm just coming back in and doing my best to try and work hard to get back in rhythm with the guys."

McDaniel said he is impressed by Tagovailoa's improved ability to check off of top targets Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and find others. On Sunday, Tagovailoa connected with eight separate pass catchers. He also targeted eight players in weeks 8 and 9. He targeted roughly nine different players per appearance in each of the seven games he started and finished this season.

Split seconds after snaps, he maintains a serene demeanor while getting heat from fierce NFL pass rushers, flicking his eyes from sideline to sideline and calculating the risk and reward of each toss.

He is a mathematician, an architect-athlete, who uses his left arm to conducts the Dolphins into an offensive rhythm with almost musical precision and beauty.

"I think sometimes, with how fast he is playing and processing, you cut the tape on it and it looks like he might be throwing to No. 1 or 2 [his first or second option in a play], but he is progressing through eligible [receiver] Nos. 1 through 5 in his progression with lightning speed," McDaniel said.

Advertisement

"That's really making it frustrating for a defensive front. You're in pass rush mode and you can't get to them; that can wear on you. So he is doing a lot of things visually, manipulating defenders, making really good throws and getting the ball out."

McDaniel also praised the quarterback's "outstanding ball placement," thereby reducing turnovers.

Tagovailoa, who tied for 28th in completions of at least 20 yards last season, ranks sixth in that category and leads the league with 9.13 yards per attempt and 12.9 yards per completion. He also is 7-1 as a starter and has an 18-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He averaged one touchdown per every 7.3 pass attempts, the best ratio in the league.

Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes in each of his last three games without logging a turnover. The blend of ball security, scanning through progressions, accurate throws into tight windows and getting the ball into the hands of speedy playmakers make the Dolphins' offense must-see entertainment.

"It's phenomenal to watch him commit to the process," said McDaniel, who was hired in February. "It's the third game in a row where I didn't feel a high or a low from him. He was just trying to execute each and every play."

Advertisement

McDaniel came to the Dolphins with the reputation as a running game guru. That prior experience as the San Francisco 49ers run game coordinator/offensive coordinator didn't lead to immediate success through his first month as Miami's head coach, with the Dolphins averaging 69.2 rushing yards per game in September.

The Dolphins have since leaned on Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert in a two-headed running back attack. That combination helped them total a season-high 195 rushing yards in Week 10. The Dolphins ran for at least 100 yards in four of their past six games, are on a four-game winning streak and in sit in first place in the AFC East.

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins are on bye in Week 11. They will return in Week 12 and host the Houston Texans on Nov. 27 in Miami Gardens.

This week in the National Football League

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes escapes from the grasp of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 27-17. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3

Latest Headlines

Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
NFL // 17 hours ago
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts
NFL // 19 hours ago
Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Derek Carr fought back tears as he criticized the Las Vegas Raiders' performance after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Las Vegas.
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
NFL // 20 hours ago
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored midway through the fourth quarter to highlight a second-half comeback and helped the San Francisco 49ers rally from a 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
NFL // 1 day ago
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "MVP" chants flowed from the seats, down to the field and into Tua Tagovailoa's ears, as the quarterback led the Miami Dolphins to a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and Devin Singletary are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve
NFL // 4 days ago
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
NFL // 4 days ago
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 10. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
NFL // 5 days ago
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets hired Jacque Vaughn as their head coach, the team announced Wednesday. Vaughn was named interim coach last week after the Nets fired Steve Nash.
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
NFL // 5 days ago
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen's status for the Buffalo Bills' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings is unclear because of an elbow injury the quarterback sustained in Week 9.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts
Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
Marlins promote O'Connor, make history with women as president, GM
Marlins promote O'Connor, make history with women as president, GM
Joel Embiid pours in career-high 59 points, leads 76ers past Jazz
Joel Embiid pours in career-high 59 points, leads 76ers past Jazz
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement