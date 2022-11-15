Commanders lean on run to upset undefeated Eagles

1/5

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards and an interception in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders ran nearly 60 times for 152 yards, forced four turnovers and dominated time of possession to beat the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and move to 5-5 this season. Rookie running back Brian Robinson totaled 86 yards and a score on 26 carries in the 32-21 victory Monday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Advertisement

"We knew knew what we were coming here to do," Robinson told reporters. "I feel like everybody was confident before we took the field."

The Commanders held the ball for 40:24, compared to just 19:36 for the Eagles. They also picked up 25 first downs and out-gained the Eagles 330 to 264 in total yards.

"They were undefeated, it's Monday Night Football, for us to battle like that and get a win like this is huge," Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. "We have a lot of confidence."

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble on the Commanders first drive. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu recovered the loose ball. The Eagles scored three plays later when quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for a 1-yard score.

The Commanders answered with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Running back Antonio Gibson ended that possession with a 1-yard run.

The Eagles responded with a 9-play, 78-yard touchdown drive. Hurts threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dallas Goedert to end that possession.

The Commanders then scored 13-unanswered points to carry a 20-14 lead into halftime. Kicker Joey Slye started that streak with a 44-yard field goal about five minutes into the second quarter.

Commanders safety Darrick Forrest intercepted Hurts on the next drive. The Commanders found the end zone on the resulting possession, with a 16-play, 86-yard drive. Robinson ran for a 1-yard score to end that possession.

Slye made another 58-yard field goal at the end of the half.

The Eagles punted to open the second half. Slye then made a 32-yard field goal to give the Commanders a 23-14 lead.

The Eagles answered with a 12-play, 80-yard drive. Hurts threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to end that possession. A Josh Elliott extra point cut the Commanders lead to two points, but the Eagles never scored again.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Heinicke on the Commanders next drive. Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway forced Goedert to fumble six plays later. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis recovered that fumble. Slye made another 55-yard field goal four plays later to push the Commanders lead to five points.

Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste forced Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins to fumble on the resulting possession. Forrest recovered that ball, but the turnover did not result in immediate Commanders points.

Hurts and the Eagles committed another turnover on the final play of the game. DeVonta Smith fumbled a lateral during that sequence. Defensive end Casey Toohill recovered that loose ball and scored on a 1-yard return.

Heinicke completed 17 of 29 passes for 211 yards and an interception in the win. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin totaled eight catches for 128 yards for the Commanders. Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 175 yards, two scores and an interception.

The Eagles (8-1) will face the Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Indianapolis. The Commanders (5-5) will battle the Houston Texans (1-7-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Houston.

