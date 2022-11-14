Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts

1/5

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (L) threw two passing scores in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Derek Carr fought back tears as he criticized the Las Vegas Raiders' performance after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Las Vegas. Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two scores in the 25-20 setback Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders lost three of their last four games and are 2-7 this season. Advertisement

"I love the Silver and Black and I'm going to give it everything I can every time I go out there," Carr told reporters at his postgame news conference.

"I can't speak for everybody, for every man, [about] what's going on in their head, but I can tell you what's going on in my head and I'm going to give it all that I can, every single time."

Carr paused several times during the media session as he wiped tears off his face. He also apologized for "being emotional."

"I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice," Carr said. "What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. ... For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off."

The Colts out-gained the Raiders 415 to 309 in total yards. The Raiders converted just 5 of 13 third-down attempts and committed 10 penalties for 74 yards.

"It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing ... just to practice," Carr said. "What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

The Raiders went down 10-0 Sunday before they rallied to take a 14-13 lead in the second half. The Colts answered when Jonathan Taylor ran for a 66-yard score at the end of the third quarter. Carr then connected with star wide receiver Davante Adams for a 48-yard touchdown about three minutes into the fourth.

The Colts put together their game-winning drive midway through the fourth. Quarterback Matt Ryan ended that 5-play, 82-yard possession with a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a score for the Colts. Taylor totaled 147 yards and a score on 22 carries.

The Raiders defense logged just one sack in the loss.

Adams, who logged nine catches for 126 yards and a score for the Raiders, also challenged his teammates after the loss.

"[We] just don't have enough guys that are fully bought in," Adams said. "I don't think people are like, you know, '[expletive] what [coach] is talking about' or 'I'm going against the grain.' It's just a matter of executing when it's time.

"It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, [and] giving it everything you've got. It's [about] doing your job and making the plays when you're called on and when you get the opportunities. We just don't do that at a high enough level right now."

The Colts (4-5-1) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Indianapolis. The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos (3-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.