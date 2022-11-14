Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 14, 2022 / 8:37 AM

Emotional QB Derek Carr criticizes Raiders' performance in loss to Colts

By Alex Butler
1/5
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (L) threw two passing scores in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/de18b6f8a0975ce59d11697a6d6ddb30/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (L) threw two passing scores in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Derek Carr fought back tears as he criticized the Las Vegas Raiders' performance after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Las Vegas.

Carr completed 24 of 38 passes for 248 yards and two scores in the 25-20 setback Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders lost three of their last four games and are 2-7 this season.

Advertisement

"I love the Silver and Black and I'm going to give it everything I can every time I go out there," Carr told reporters at his postgame news conference.

"I can't speak for everybody, for every man, [about] what's going on in their head, but I can tell you what's going on in my head and I'm going to give it all that I can, every single time."

RELATED McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers

Carr paused several times during the media session as he wiped tears off his face. He also apologized for "being emotional."

Advertisement

"I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice," Carr said. "What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. ... For that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off."

The Colts out-gained the Raiders 415 to 309 in total yards. The Raiders converted just 5 of 13 third-down attempts and committed 10 penalties for 74 yards.

"It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing ... just to practice," Carr said. "What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest."

The Raiders went down 10-0 Sunday before they rallied to take a 14-13 lead in the second half. The Colts answered when Jonathan Taylor ran for a 66-yard score at the end of the third quarter. Carr then connected with star wide receiver Davante Adams for a 48-yard touchdown about three minutes into the fourth.

Advertisement

The Colts put together their game-winning drive midway through the fourth. Quarterback Matt Ryan ended that 5-play, 82-yard possession with a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell.

Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a score for the Colts. Taylor totaled 147 yards and a score on 22 carries.

The Raiders defense logged just one sack in the loss.

Adams, who logged nine catches for 126 yards and a score for the Raiders, also challenged his teammates after the loss.

"[We] just don't have enough guys that are fully bought in," Adams said. "I don't think people are like, you know, '[expletive] what [coach] is talking about' or 'I'm going against the grain.' It's just a matter of executing when it's time.

"It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, [and] giving it everything you've got. It's [about] doing your job and making the plays when you're called on and when you get the opportunities. We just don't do that at a high enough level right now."

The Colts (4-5-1) will battle the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Indianapolis. The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos (3-6) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

Advertisement

Read More

Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3 Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve

Latest Headlines

Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
NFL // 1 minute ago
Kupp, Ertz, Smith-Schuster, Fournette among players injured in NFL's Week 10
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were among the most notable players injured in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
NFL // 2 hours ago
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored midway through the fourth quarter to highlight a second-half comeback and helped the San Francisco 49ers rally from a 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
NFL // 17 hours ago
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "MVP" chants flowed from the seats, down to the field and into Tua Tagovailoa's ears, as the quarterback led the Miami Dolphins to a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and Devin Singletary are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Justin Fields are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve
NFL // 3 days ago
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
NFL // 3 days ago
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 10. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
NFL // 4 days ago
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets hired Jacque Vaughn as their head coach, the team announced Wednesday. Vaughn was named interim coach last week after the Nets fired Steve Nash.
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
NFL // 5 days ago
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen's status for the Buffalo Bills' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings is unclear because of an elbow injury the quarterback sustained in Week 9.
Raiders waive former first-rounder Johnathan Abram
NFL // 5 days ago
Raiders waive former first-rounder Johnathan Abram
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram, a former first-round pick who started 34 games in four seasons, the team announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement