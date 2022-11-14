McCaffrey, 49ers stage second-half comeback to beat Chargers

1/5

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (C) breaks toward the end zone for a score in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey scored midway through the fourth quarter to highlight a second-half comeback and helped the San Francisco 49ers rally from a 10-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. McCaffrey totaled 77 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches in the 22-16 triumph Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers logged three sacks and held the Chargers to 51 rushing yards. Advertisement

"There are different ways to win in this league," 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo told reporters. "We definitely made it hard on ourselves, that's for sure.

"But, we have a lot of resilient guys and a lot of mature guys. ... But we stuck with it and got the W."

This was a dot from Herbert #BoltUp : #LACvsSF on NBC : Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/A2n4NE6Kl8— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2022

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 21 of 35 passes for 196 yards, one score and an interception. He also briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but returned for the second half.

Advertisement

"I was proud of our team," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I want to play better. I want to blow people out. I want to score every time we go, but those are the types of games that that team is really good at winning."

The Chargers opened the game with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Herbert threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Carter for that score. The 49ers answered wiht a 20-yard field goal from Robbie Gould.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made 47- and 25-yard field goals early on in the second quarter to secure a 13-3 edge. Garoppolo answered with a 1-yard rushing touchdown about two minutes before halftime.

Dicker then added another field goal for a 16-10 lead at the break, but the Chargers never scored again.

The 49ers opened the third quarter with a 12-play, 67 yard drive. Gould made a 26-yard field goal to end that drive and cut the deficit to three points.

Advertisement

The 49ers punted on their next drive, but took the lead on the McCaffrey score to end their next possession midway through the fourth. That score ended a 14-play, 77-yard drive.

Gould made a 20-yard field goal with about a minute remaining. 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga intercepted Herbert on the next play to secure the victory.

Garoppolo completed 19 of 28 passes for 240 yards in the win. Brandon Aiyuk totaled 84 yards on six catches. Running back Elijah Mitchell ran for 89 yards and 18 carries for the 49ers.

The Chargers (5-4) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers (5-4) will face the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.