Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10

1/5

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jared Goff and Justin Fields are among my six must-start quarterbacks for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start passers ranks inside the Top 14 in my Top 20 weekly rankings, meaning they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams. My full Top 20 weekly rankings are listed below. Advertisement

Jalen Hurts is another high-end QB1 play this week. My list of six must-start quarterbacks also features some streaming options or injury fill-ins.

Hurts, Fields, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo make up the Top 5 of my weekly rankings. Geno Smith, Goff, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Kirk Cousins also are inside my Top 10.

Advertisement

Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson should be benched or dropped due to Week 10 byes for the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is the No. 3 fantasy football quarterback on a points per game basis. The third-year quarterback totaled 2,042 passing yards, 12 touchdown passes, two interceptions, 326 rushing yards and six touchdowns to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-0 start.

Hurts continues to build chemistry with his crew of talented pass catchers. He accounted for at least two total touchdowns in six of eight games this season, including in each of his last four appearances.

Hurts isn't adding a ton of rushing yards value, as of late, but is averaging 230.5 passing yards and two passing touchdowns per game over his last four games.

This week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders on Monday in Philadelphia. The Commanders tied for allowing the fifth-most touchdown passes per game (1.8) through nine weeks. The Commanders allowed Minnesota Vikings quarterback to throw for 265 yards and two scores in Week 8. They also allowed at least 200 total yards and/or two scores to opposing quarterbacks in each of their last four games.

Advertisement

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields totaled 88 rushing yards against the Commanders earlier this season. Look for Hurts to total at least 250 passing yards, three touchdowns and more than 50 rushing yards.

He as an elite play in Week 10.

Justin Fields

Fields is a Top 10 fantasy football quarterback this season, but is even more elite as of late. The Chicago Bears breakout star logged the most fantasy points per game among quarterbacks over the past four weeks, including the highest total in Week 9.

Fields, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, totaled 123 passing yards and three scores and an NFL single-game quarterback record 178 rushing yards and a score Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

This week, the Bears will host the Detroit Lions. The Lions allow the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game and second-most rushing yards per game to the position through nine weeks.

Fields is primed for another elite performance here. He is my No. 2 option.

Advertisement

Jared Goff

Goff started the season hot, with 11 touchdown passes and an average of 281.5 passing yards per game through the first four weeks. He is much colder as of late, with either zero and one touchdown pass in three of his last four games.

Goff threw two touchdown passes last week, but totaled just 137 yards. He threw for 321 yards in Week 8, but found the end zone just once. Look for a rebound this week, when the Lions face the Bears.

Goff is the No. 14 quarterback on a points per game basis. He finished as a Top 7 option twice this season, including as the top play in Week 4.

The Bears allow the fourth-fewest passing yards per game to quarterbacks. They also just surrendered 302 passing yards and three scores to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Look for the Bears and Lions to battle in an offensive shootout. Goff should total at least 250 passing yards and find the end zone at least twice. He is my No. 7 option.

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is my No. 11 fantasy football play for Week 10 and can be plugged in as a streamer. The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback hasn't provided high-end fantasy football value since earlier this year, but should find much more opportunity this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs allow the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game and a league-high 2.1 passing touchdowns per game to the position.

I expect the Jaguars to fall behind in this matchup, which will result in more Lawrence pass attempts. Lawrence should eclipse 40 passing attempts and total 300 passing yards. He could climb into the Top 10 if he throws at least two touchdown passes.

Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a very low end option for Week 10, but could be a sleeper streaming play due to the Cleveland Browns' matchup against the Miami Dolphins. The Browns likely will establish their strong running game behind running back Nick Chubb in this game Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Advertisement

Look for Brissett to take advantage of the Dolphins secondary, which allowed the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks and fifth-most passing yards in the NFL through nine weeks.

The Dolphins also allowed the fourth-best completion percentage and tied for allowing the seventh-most passing touchdowns per game so far this season.

Brissett is a bit of a dart-throw option and lands at No. 13 in my Week 10 rankings.

Week 10 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

2. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears vs. DET

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

4. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

5. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC

6. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks at TB

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions at CHI

8. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at SF

9. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. MIN

10. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings at BUF

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars at KC

12. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos at TEN

13. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns at MIA

14. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

15. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at GB

16. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

Advertisement

17. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO

18. Daniel Jones, New York Giants vs. HOU

19. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders at PHI

20. Davis Mills, Houston Texans at NYG

This week in the National Football League