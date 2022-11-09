Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10

1/5

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary should be kept out of fantasy football lineups this week, if possible.

MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and Devin Singletary are among my five running backs to avoid for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position. James Conner, Melvin Gordon and Najee Harris are among the other players I would lower my expectations for or try to keep out of my lineup. Advertisement

Week 9 performance, opportunity, strength of Week 10 opponents and expected game script are among the factors I considered when determining the players to avoid. My full Top 30 rankings are below.

Joe Mixon, Rhamondre Stevenson, Michael Carter and Kenyan Drake are among the players who should be benched as the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens serve Week 10 byes.

Dalvin Cook

Cook is a perennial early first-round draft pick in fantasy football, but isn't performing like one as of late. The Minnesota Vikings running back ranks outside the Top 12 in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks.

Cook only reached the 100-rushing-yard mark once through the first nine weeks of the season. He salvaged his fantasy football stock with six scores over his last six games.

This week, the Vikings will face the Buffalo Bills. The Bills tied for allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through nine weeks. Cook still needs to be in lineups, but I don't expect an elite performance. He is my No. 14 play for Week 10.

James Conner

Conner did not surpass 55 rushing yards in any of his six appearances this season. He also scored just one touchdown and is getting a somewhat limited workload from the Arizona Cardinals.

This week, Conner and the Cardinals will battle the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs. They also allowed just three rushing touchdowns to the position through nine weeks.

Look for the Rams to shutdown this running game and force the Cardinals to throw. Conner, my No. 15 option, can still be used as an RB2, but probably needs to score to be fantasy football relevant.

Najee Harris

Harris continues to struggle in real life football and fantasy football, disappointing his stock owners. He is my No. 24 option this week and should be avoided in lineups if possible.

Harris did not eclipse 74 rushing yards in any of his eight starts this season. He also scored just one rushing touchdown.

This week, the Steelers will get a decent matchup against the New Orleans Saints, but I would stay away from Harris due to what could be a limited workload.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hinted earlier this week that backup Jaylen Warren could get more work going forward. Warren has looked much more explosive so far this season and could provide a spark to the Steelers offense.

Harris should only be used as a low-end RB2 or flex play, but needs a touchdown to pay off.

Devin Singletary

Singletary remains the Bills starting running back, but probably shouldn't be a weekly staple of fantasy football lineups.

Singletary totaled 48 yards on 12 touches in Week 9. This week, the Bills will face the Vikings. The Vikings allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through nine weeks. They also allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game to the position.

Look for the Bills to get other running backs involved in this game, especially if injured quarterback Josh Allen can't play. That split workload also could hinder Singletary's value.

Singletary is my No. 27 option and his low ceiling makes him an uninspiring option for Week 10.

Melvin Gordon III

Gordon is not inside my Top 30 running back rankings. The Denver Broncos veteran scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8, before a Week 9 bye. He also hasn't eclipsed 58 rushing yards in any game this season.

Gordon averaged just 8.2 carries per game over his last five appearances. I expect another timeshare workload from Broncos running backs this week against a tough Tennessee Titans defense.

The Titans allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs through nine weeks. They also allowed just 67.8 rushing yards per game to the position, the second-fewest in the NFL,

Week 10 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans vs. DEN

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns at MIA

4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

5. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. HOU

6. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at KC

7. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans at NYG

8. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks at TB

9. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at PIT

10. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers at SF

11. Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions at CHI

12. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

13. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

14. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at BUF

15. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

16. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys at GB

17. Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

18. Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears vs. DET

19. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at PHI

20. A.J. Dillon, Green Bay Packers vs. DAL

21. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions at CHI

22. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns at MIA

23. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. DAL

24. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO

25. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

26. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

27. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills vs. MIN

28. Clyde Edwards-Helarie, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

29. Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders at PHI

30. Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

This week in the National Football League