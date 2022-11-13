Advertisement
Nov. 13, 2022 / 4:45 PM

Tagovailoa, Dolphins dominate Browns, move to 7-3

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three touchdown passes in each of his last three games. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/340dc9b9ab888b5b77883285ceeae4b2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 13 (UPI) -- "MVP" chants flowed from the seats, down to the field and into Tua Tagovailoa's ears, as the quarterback led the Miami Dolphins to a dominant win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 32 passes for 285 yards and three scores in the 39-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins' fourth-consecutive win improved their record to 7-3.

"There is no doubt I heard it," Tagovailoa said at his postgame news conference. "I could hear it during a TV timeout. ... It's flattering, but you we know what we came to do and accomplish. It's not accomplished yet.

"It would be cool, but we have bigger goals and aspirations of what we want to do."

The Dolphins out-gained the Browns 491 to 297 in total yards in the lopsided victory. Tagovailoa has now totaled three touchdown tosses in each of his last three games

"Tua is playing very high-level football," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "It's phenomenal to watch him commit to the process. I didn't feel a high or a low from him. He is trying to execute every play."

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for 119 yards and a score on 17 carries.

The Browns took the lead when Jacoby Brissett threw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant four plays into the game.

The Dolphins answered with a 10-play, 84-yard drive. Tagovailoa ended that drive with a 13-yard touchdown pass to fullback Alec Ingold.

Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler poked the ball out of running back Nick Chubb's hands for a fumble on the Browns' next drive. Kicker Jason Sanders made a 39-yard field goal on the resulting possession to give the Dolphins a 10-7 edge.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins on another scoring drive at the end of the first half. The Dolphins quarterback completed several excellent passes on that possession, which ended with a 14-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Trent Sherfield.

The Dolphins added to their lead with an 8-play, 70-yard drive to start the second half. Running back Raheem Mostert ended that drive with a 24-yard rushing score.

Browns kicker Cade York made a 37-yard field goal on the next drive to cut the deficit to two scores.

Tagovailoa then led a 13-play, 77-yard scoring drive on the next possession. He ended that drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Chubb scored on a 33-yard run about two minutes into the fourth quarter, but the Browns never scored again.

Sanders added a 33-yard field goal for the Dolphins on the next drive. Wilson added a 20-yard rushing score about a minute later to push the Dolphins lead to 22 points.

The Browns (3-5) will face the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Dolphins will be on bye in Week 11. They will then host the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium.

