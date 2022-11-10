Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10

1/5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich are among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 10. Travis Kelce tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position. Kyle Pitts, George Kittle, Otton and David Njoku join Kelce in the Top 5 of my weekly Top 20 rankings, which are listed below. Advertisement

All of my must-start options are within the Top 14 of my rankings, which means they should be started in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting tight ends.

Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Tyler Conklin and Hunter Henry are among the players who should be benched or dropped due to Week 10 byes for the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Advertisement

Cade Otton

Otton is my No. 4 tight end for Week 10 and should be started in all leagues that require starting the position. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 9. He also averaged five targets per game over his last six appearances.

Like most tight ends, Otton likely will need to score a touchdown to provide elite fantasy football value, but I love his chances this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks allowed the most fantasy points and receiving yards per game to tight ends through nine weeks. They also allowed either 58 yards and/or a touchdown to a tight end in each of their last eight games.

Otton is a near lock for at least four catches for 50 yards. He also should find the end zone.

Greg Dulcich

Dulcich totaled a season-high 87 yards on four catches in Week 8 and was on bye in Week 9. The Denver Broncos rookie averaged 5.7 targets, four catches and 60.7 receiving yards per game through his three appearances this season.

Advertisement

This week, the Broncos will face the Tennessee Titans. The Titans just allowed 10 catches for 106 yards in Week 9 to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Dulcich isn't quite as talented as Kelce, but he still can provide you with solid fantasy football production in Week 10.

The Titans allowed the third-most receiving yards, tied for allowing the fourth-most catches and surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through nine weeks.

I expect Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to keep targeting this rookie going forward. My No. 8 option for Week 10 should be started in all leagues that require starting the position.

David Njoku

Njoku is my No. 5 play for Week 10. The Cleveland Browns pass catcher will face the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allowed the third-most catches per game (6.3), fourth-most fantasy points, eighth-most receiving yards to tight ends so far this season.

The Dolphins likely will attempt to limit running back Nick Chubb and the Browns rushing attack in this matchup. I also expect Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard to lock down at least one Browns wide receiver. Those factors should lead to extra targets for Njoku, who averaged six targets per game through his first seven appearances of 2022.

Advertisement

Njoku ranks second on the Browns with 59.7 receiving yards per game. I expect the veteran tight end to haul in at least eight catches for 70 yards and a score in a Browns victory.

Noah Fant

Fant is my No. 11 option for Week 10, but should only be used as a streaming play. The Seahawks pass catcher totaled a season-high 96 yards on five catches in Week 9. He logged at least 45 receiving yards in three of his last five games.

Fant is a bit of a risky play, but I like his odds to score Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to tight ends through nine weeks.

Look for Fant to log at least 45 yards once again. He could climb into the Top 10 range if he scores.

Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

2. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

3. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC

4. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

5. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns at MIA

6. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys at GB

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

Advertisement

8. Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos at TEN

9. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

10. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings at BUF

11. Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks at TB

12. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints at PIT

13. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at KC

14. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

15. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

16. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO

17. Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans vs. DEN

18. Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs. MIN

19. Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

20. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. DET

This week in the National Football League