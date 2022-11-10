Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 10, 2022 / 2:21 PM

Raiders place TE Darren Waller on injured reserve

By Alex Butler
1/5
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared in five games this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/99c5d91f4711eb456763cc8d97e3a0ad/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller appeared in five games this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders will place star tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and CBS Sports about the move Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Waller will miss at least the next four games due to the transaction. He has battled a hamstring injury since Week 5.

Waller totaled 16 catches for 175 yards and a score in five games this season. He totaled 55 catches for 665 yards and two scores in 11 games last season. Waller logged a career-high 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine scores in 16 starts in 2020, en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Second-string tight end Foster Moreau will continue to fill in for Waller amid his injury absence.

The Raiders (2-6) signed Waller to a three-year, $51 million contract extension in September. They will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.

This week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 7, 2022. The Ravens beat the Saints 27-13. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10 Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10 Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game

Latest Headlines

Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
NFL // 3 hours ago
Otton, Dulcich among four must-start tight ends in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Cade Otton and Greg Dulcich are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 10. Travis Kelce tops his weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
NFL // 4 hours ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Jared Goff, Justin Fields and P.J. Walker are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
NFL // 1 day ago
Nets hire Jacque Vaughn as head coach
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Brooklyn Nets hired Jacque Vaughn as their head coach, the team announced Wednesday. Vaughn was named interim coach last week after the Nets fired Steve Nash.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Dalvin Cook and Devin Singletary are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 10 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 rankings for the position.
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
NFL // 1 day ago
Status for injured Bills QB Josh Allen unclear for Vikings game
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen's status for the Buffalo Bills' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings is unclear because of an elbow injury the quarterback sustained in Week 9.
Raiders waive former first-rounder Johnathan Abram
NFL // 1 day ago
Raiders waive former first-rounder Johnathan Abram
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram, a former first-round pick who started 34 games in four seasons, the team announced.
Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brandon Aiyuk are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Goff, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 10
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Goff, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 10
MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Two veteran quarterbacks lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 10 of the 2022 season.
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
NFL // 2 days ago
Colts owner says first-time NFL coach Saturday 'experienced enough,' defends hire
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said first-time NFL coach Jeff Saturday is "fully experienced enough" and defended the highly-criticized hire. He also wants the interim coach to be in place for more than eight games.
Jackson, Ravens defense dismantle Saints
NFL // 2 days ago
Jackson, Ravens defense dismantle Saints
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack totaled 188 yards and linebacker Justin Houston logged 2.5 sacks and an interception to power a 27-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 10
Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10
Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10
Fantasy football: Goff, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 10
Fantasy football: Goff, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 10
Rangers trade for Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi
Rangers trade for Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 10
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement