Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sustained a right elbow injury in Week 9. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Josh Allen's status for the Buffalo Bills' upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is unclear because of an elbow injury the quarterback sustained in Week 9. Sources told NFL Network, Sports Illustrated and ESPN that Allen suffered an ulnar collateral ligament injury in his right elbow in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Bills will host the Vikings this weekend in Orchard Park, N.Y. Advertisement

Sources told NFL Network and Sports Illustrated that the injury is believed to be a sprain. Symptoms include the inability to firmly grip objects and pain in elbow that worsens when throwing.

Allen is expected to be limited this week at practice. The Bills quarterback also sustained a UCL sprain to his right elbow in 2018 and missed four games.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday that the team is evaluating the injury and will provide an update Wednesday.

Allen completed 64.1% of his throws for 2,403 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions through eight starts this season. He also ran for 392 yards and four scores.

Case Keenum is the only other quarterback on the Bills roster. Matt Barkley, however, is on the Bills practice squad.

The Bills (6-2) will host the Vikings (7-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

