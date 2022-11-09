Raiders waive former first-rounder Johnathan Abram

Former Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Johnathan Abram entered the league as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders waived safety Johnathan Abram, a former first-round pick who started 34 games in four seasons, the team announced. The Raiders made the transaction Tuesday night. Abram was on the final year of his rookie contract. The Raiders chose not to pick up his fifth-year option in April. Advertisement

Abram, 26, logged 48 total tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in eight games this season. He totaled a career-high 116 combined tackles, five tackles for a loss, four pass defensed, three quarterback hits, an interception and a fumble recovery in 14 starts last season.

Abram joined the Raiders as the No. 27 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in his first career appearances.

He totaled 255 combined tackles, 12 passes defensed, nine quarterback hits, eight tackles for a loss, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 36 appearances for the Raiders.

Tre'von Moehrig and Duron Harmon started at safety for the Raiders in Week 9. Matthias Farley and Roderic Teamer are expected to provide depth for the Raiders at safety for the rest of the season.

The Raiders (2-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.

