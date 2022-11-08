Fantasy football: Goff, Garoppolo lead add/drops for Week 10

1/5

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is among my Top 14 fantasy football options for Week 10. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Two veteran quarterbacks lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 10 of the 2022 season. Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff are my top targets due to their immediate streaming value. I also recommend several backup running backs to add to your roster, due to the likelihood of more starts at that position getting injured late in the season. Advertisement

Four teams will get the week off due to byes. You should bench or drop players from the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Some fantasy team owners also chose to drop players who were on bye last week from the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. You could find some value from those teams on your waiver wire.

Advertisement

This week also is a great time to target backup running backs to add to your bench for depth. You also should take a look at future bye weeks and find players who will get good matchups in those games.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 10:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Jared Goff, Jimmy Garoppolo; RB | Rachaad White, Alexander Mattison, Caleb Huntley; WR | Wan'Dale Robinson, Michael Gallup; TE | Greg Dulcich; D/ST | Saints; K | Brett Maher

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Daniel Jones, Marcus Mariota; RB | Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard, Dontrell Hilliard; WR | Odell Beckham Jr., Jahan Dotson; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Titans; K | Robbie Gould

TOP DROPS

QB | Ryan Tannehill; RB | James Cook, Isiah Pacheco, Craig Reynolds; WR | Romeo Doubs, Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman; TE | Irv Smith Jr.; D/ST | Seahawks; K | Jason Sanders

Quarterback

Goff and Garoppolo are great targets for Week 10, especially if you roster Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow or other quarterbacks on bye.

Advertisement

Goff threw for just 137 yards in Week 9, but found the end zone twice. He totaled 321 passing yards in Week 8. I expect Goff to provide Top 14 QB1 production this week when the Detroit Lions battle the Chicago Bears.

The Bears just allowed 302 passing yards and three scores in Week 9 to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They also allowed 250 passing yards and three total scores in Week 8 to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Look for Goff to total at least 250 passing yards and two scores.

Garoppolo is on a streak of four-consecutive games with two touchdown passes. He also averaged 278 passing yards over his last three appearances.

This week, Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers allowed 1.6 passing scores per game over the first nine weeks of the season. They held Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota scoreless in Week 9, but allowed 210 passing yards and two scores in their previous game to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

The 49ers offense got a huge boost with the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, one of the best pass-catching running backs in the NFL. Look for Garoppolo to target McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and the 49ers' other talented pass catchers this week against the Chargers.

Advertisement

He should produce at least 200 passing yards and find the end zone at least twice.

Running back

This week's running back targets likely won't provide immediate value, but could turn into viable weekly options if their respective teams' starters get injured.

Rachaad White and Alexander Mattison are my favorite players in that category. You also should look at Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Dontrell Hilliard.

White's usage is increasing even as Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Leonard Fournette stays healthy. White, a rookie, received a season-high eight carries and touched the ball 11 total times in Week 9. He produced just 34 yards on those touches, but that was partially due to the strength of the Los Angeles Rams defensive line.

White only logged 10 total touches over his first three games. He averaged eight touches per game over his last six appearances.

Fournette, who missed three games in each of the past two seasons, averaged 21.1 touches per game over his first six appearances this season. Since then, the veteran is averaging just 12 touches per game in three appearances.

The struggling Buccaneers offense is in need of a spark. I think the rookie's usage will continue to increase. I expect a breakout performance form White in one of his upcoming games, but he is a bit too risky to start at the moment. He is an essential roster addition, even if you don't own stock in Fournette.

Advertisement

Mattison is another very high upside running back target, who doesn't have immediate value. The Minnesota Vikings backup is listed behind star running back Dalvin Cook for the fourth-consecutive season.

Cook missed eight games over the past three seasons, which resulted in six Mattison starts. Mattison, who scored three times this season, went off for more than 100 yards from scrimmage in three of his four starts last season. He did the same in one of two starts in 2020. Mattison's proven ability to provide RB1 production make him a vital roster addition.

He could win you your league if Cook gets injured.

Wide receiver

Wan'Dale Robinson and Michael Gallup were on previous additions of my waiver wire articles and still deserve to be on rosters due to their potential.

Gallup and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the struggling Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers pass defense also smothered most opposing wide receivers through nine weeks, but allowed at least two passing touchdowns in three-consecutive games.

I expect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to throw for at least two scores again this week. One of those scores will likely go to Gallup. He will be a low-end WR2/high-end WR3 in Week 10 and can be used as a fill-in for Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and other bye week wide receivers.

Advertisement

Robinson totaled just two catches for 15 yards in his first career start, a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The New York Giants rookie totaled 50 yards in Week 7 and scored his first touchdown in Week 6.

Look for Robinson to get more looks this week when the Giants host the Houston Texans. The Texans pass defense is decent so far this season, but I expect Robinson to break loose for a big play or two Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

He is likely a touchdown-or-bust play, but I like his odds to reach the end zone this week. Robinson is a low-end WR3.

Tight end

Greg Dulcich is my top tight end to target in Week 10. The Denver Broncos rookie earned his first start in Week 8 and turned in a four-catch, 87-yard performance. Dulcich increased his yardage totals in each of his three appearances this season. He also scored a touchdown.

The Broncos were on bye in Week 9 and are in need of an offensive rhythm. I expect Dulcich to aid that rhythm, with quarterback Russell Wilson counting on the young tight end for easy completions.

The Broncos will battle the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nashville. The Titans are strong against the run, but allowed the fourth-most receiving yards to tight ends through nine weeks. Look for Dulcich to total at least six catches for 80 yards. He is a dart-throw, low-end TE1, but could jump into Top 10 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Advertisement

This week in the National Football League