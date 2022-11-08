Fantasy football: Hill, Smith-Schuster among must-start wide receivers for Week 10

1/5

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill does a flip in the end-zone after scoring against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Nov. 8 (UPI) -- JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brandon Aiyuk are among my must-start wide receivers for Week 10 of the 2022 fantasy football season. Each of my must-start pass catchers ranks inside the top 42 of my rankings, which means they should be in lineups for leagues with at least 14 teams that can start up to three wide receivers. Advertisement

Tyreek Hill is the top player in my overall Top 50 wide receiver rankings for Week 9. A.J. Brown, Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Amari Cooper also are in my Top 5.

Chris Olave, Mike Evans, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs and Smith-Schuster are among my Top 10 options and should be in every starting lineup.

Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Devin Duvernay, Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis are among the wide receivers who should be out of fantasy football lineups due to injuries and/or Week 10 byes for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

Advertisement

Tyreek Hill

Hill leads the NFL with 122.7 receiving yards per game. The Miami Dolphins star pass catcher also ranks third in fantasy points per game among wide receivers.

Hill averaged an absurd 132 receiving yards per game over his last six appearances. He totaled 19 catches for 331 yards and a score over his last two games.

Hill is an elite, must-start WR1 every week, but I expect one of his best games of the season when the Dolphins host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Browns were on bye in Week 9, but allowed at least two passing scores to quarterbacks in two of their last three games. Look for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw at least three touchdowns in this matchup, with one going to Hill.

Hill, who ranks second in the NFL with 11.1 targets per game and leads the league with 100 total targets, should draw at least 12 looks in this matchup. I expect him to haul in at least eight catches for 150 yards and a score. He is my No. 1 play.

Advertisement

Amari Cooper

Cooper was the No. 13 wide receiver in fantasy football over the past four weeks, in terms of points per game. The Cleveland Browns veteran went off for 131 yards and a score on five catches in Week 8, ahead of a Week 9 bye. He totaled at least 10 targets in four of his last seven games.

I expect the Browns to fall behind in this matchup and be forced to throw. That should lead to another 10 targets for Cooper. The Dolphins allow the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also allowed the ninth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers.

Cooper is my No. 5 option. Look for at least 80 yards and a score from the veteran pass catcher.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster averaged the fifth-most fantasy points per game among wide receivers over the last four weeks. He hauled in a season-high 10 catches for 88 yards in Week 9.

Smith-Schuster is the second-most targeted Chiefs pass catcher this season, trailing only tight end Travis Kelce. His 12 targets in Week 9 ranked fourth in the NFL.

Advertisement

This week, the Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allow the 10th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. They also allowed the third-most receiving touchdowns (11) to the position through nine weeks.

Smith-Schuster is my No. 10 option this week and can be plugged in as a WR1 due to this great matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk ranks ninth among wide receivers in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The veteran pass catcher leads the San Francisco 49ers in targets (55), receptions (38), receiving yards (483) and touchdown catches (4) through nine weeks.

Aiyuk averaged 82 yards and a touchdown over his last three games. He also drew 28 targets over that span. This week, the 49ers will face the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers allowed the sixth-most receiving touchdowns per game (1.1) to wide receivers through nine weeks. Look for the Chargers defense to struggle against this very talented 49ers offense. I expect Aiyuk to log another 10 targets for at least eight catches and 100 yards.

Advertisement

He is my No. 14 option and can be plugged in as a low-end WR1/high-end WR2.

Christian Kirk

Kirk is my No. 26 play this week and can be used as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3. The Jaguars pass catcher was a Top 20 fantasy football wide receiver over the last four weeks. He ranks No. 18 this season in terms of fantasy points per game.

Kirk scored five touchdowns through his first nine games. He also scored in two of his last four appearances. Kirk hauled in a season-high eight catches for 76 yards and a score in Week 9. He averaged 8.7 targets per game over his last three appearances.

The Jaguars also will face a Chiefs defense that allowed the eighth-most receiving yards per game to wide receivers through nine weeks. The Chiefs also tied for allowing the second-most receiving touchdowns per game (1.3) to the position.

Kirk should log at least six catches for 75 yards. He could work his way into WR1 territory if he reaches the end zone.

Advertisement

Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

2. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

4. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at BUF

5. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at MIA

6. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at PIT

7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

8. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills vs. MIN

10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

11. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

12. Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers vs. DAL

13. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

14. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC

15. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks at TB

16. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. CLE

17. Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos at TEN

18. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at TB

19. Gabriel Davis, Buffalo Bills vs. MIN

20. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings at BUF

21. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at GB

22. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

23. Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys at GB

24. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at PHI

25. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at CHI

Advertisement

26. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at KC

27. Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

28. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. LAC

29. Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals at LAR

30. Terrace Marshall Jr., Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

31. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Ealges vs. WAS

32. DeAndre Carter, Los Angeles Chargers at SF

33. Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns at MIA

34. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears vs. DET

35. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at LV

36. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers at SF

37. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. HOU

38. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO

39. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NO

40. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at LV

41. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kansas City Chiefs vs. JAX

42. Mack Hollins, Las Vegas Raiders vs. IND

43. Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI

44. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

45. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders at PHI

46. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at TEN

47. Chase Claypool, Chicago Bears vs. DET

48. Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars at KC

49. Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. SEA

50. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans at NYG

This week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on November 7, 2022. The Ravens beat the Saints 27-13. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo