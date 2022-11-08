Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 8, 2022 / 7:34 AM

Jackson, Ravens defense dismantle Saints

By Alex Butler
1/5
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dcac90d785ee3e54576a1d03cb2323e7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack totaled 188 yards and linebacker Justin Houston logged 2.5 sacks and an interception to power a 27-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

Ravens running back Kenyan Drake also totaled 109 yards and two scores in the win Monday at the Caesars Superdome.

Advertisement

The Ravens out-gained the Saints 319 to 243 in total yards and held the ball for more than 15 minutes longer on offense. They also converted 9 of 15 third-down opportunities.

"It was crazy," Jackson told reporters. "Guys were flying around on defense. They were making plays. I feel like we were ready for them though."

RELATED Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start

Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and a score. He also ran for 82 yards. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards, one score and an interception.

"We are still growing," Houston said of the Ravens. "We still left a lot of plays out there. ... We have a bunch of hungry dogs who really want it. The sky is the limit."

The Ravens scored the first points of the game on their second possession. Jackson threw a 24-yard touchdown toss to tight end Isaiah Likely to end that 12-play, 81-yard drive.

The Ravens doubled their advantage two minutes before halftime when Drake ran for a 1-yard score. Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 33-yard field goal at the end of the quarter. The Ravens led 14-3 at the break.

The Ravens went on a 12-play, 61-yard drive to start the second half. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 32-yard field goal to end that possession. Lutz answered with a 37-yard field goal to end the next drive.

Tucker made another 41-yard kick midway through the fourth quarter to push the Ravens lead to 20-6. Houston went on to intercept Dalton midway through the fourth. Drake scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown three plays later.

Advertisement

Dalton found tight end Juwan Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown with about four minutes remaining for the final points of the game.

The Saints (3-6) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (6-3) will be on bye in Week 10. They will host the Carolina Panthers (2-7) at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Baltimore.

This week in the National Football League

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (L) grabs Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday. The Buccaneers beat the Rams 16-13. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0

Latest Headlines

Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
NFL // 19 hours ago
Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to their 2022 campaign, the team announced Monday. The Colts also named former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as their interim coach.
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
NFL // 22 hours ago
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones were among the top players injured in Week 9 of the NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
NFL // 1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, accounted for two touchdowns and led two clutch drives down the stretch to carry the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo.
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
NFL // 3 days ago
Hurst, Tonyan among four must-start tight ends in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Hayden Hurst and Robert Tonyan are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 9. tops my weekly Top 20 rankings for the position.
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's six must-start quarterbacks for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Hardman among must-start wide receivers for Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Godwin and Mecole Hardman are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's must-start wide receivers for Week 9 of the 2022 fantasy football season.
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
NFL // 5 days ago
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 9
MIAMI, Nov. 2 (UPI) -- D'Onta Foreman and Leonard Fournette are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 9 of the fantasy football season. leads my Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
NFL // 4 days ago
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles beat Houston Texans, move to 8-0
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and Javon Hargrave logged three sacks to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Houston Texans in the first Week 9 game of the NFL season.
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
NFL // 4 days ago
Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy dies at 73
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Ray Guy, considered by many as the greatest punter in NFL history, died Thursday after a lengthy illness, the University of Southern Mississippi announced. He was 73.
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
NFL // 5 days ago
Dolphins, LB Bradley Chubb agree to 5-year extension
MIAMI, Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins and new outside linebacker Bradley Chubb agreed to a five-year contract extension, a league source told UPI on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9
Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
Colts fire coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans
Flightline retired after Breeders' Cup win
Flightline retired after Breeders' Cup win
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship
Joey Logano dominates at Phoenix for second Cup Series Championship
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement