Jackson, Ravens defense dismantle Saints

1/5

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack totaled 188 yards and linebacker Justin Houston logged 2.5 sacks and an interception to power a 27-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Ravens running back Kenyan Drake also totaled 109 yards and two scores in the win Monday at the Caesars Superdome. Advertisement

The Ravens out-gained the Saints 319 to 243 in total yards and held the ball for more than 15 minutes longer on offense. They also converted 9 of 15 third-down opportunities.

"It was crazy," Jackson told reporters. "Guys were flying around on defense. They were making plays. I feel like we were ready for them though."

Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and a score. He also ran for 82 yards. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton completed 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards, one score and an interception.

"We are still growing," Houston said of the Ravens. "We still left a lot of plays out there. ... We have a bunch of hungry dogs who really want it. The sky is the limit."

Advertisement Jukes, spins, broken tackles... Another first down run by @Lj_Era8!! Tune in now on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WakE5fkNLU— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 8, 2022

The Ravens scored the first points of the game on their second possession. Jackson threw a 24-yard touchdown toss to tight end Isaiah Likely to end that 12-play, 81-yard drive.

The Ravens doubled their advantage two minutes before halftime when Drake ran for a 1-yard score. Saints kicker Wil Lutz made a 33-yard field goal at the end of the quarter. The Ravens led 14-3 at the break.

The Ravens went on a 12-play, 61-yard drive to start the second half. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 32-yard field goal to end that possession. Lutz answered with a 37-yard field goal to end the next drive.

Tucker made another 41-yard kick midway through the fourth quarter to push the Ravens lead to 20-6. Houston went on to intercept Dalton midway through the fourth. Drake scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown three plays later.

Advertisement

Dalton found tight end Juwan Johnson for a 41-yard touchdown with about four minutes remaining for the final points of the game.

The Saints (3-6) will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (6-3) will be on bye in Week 10. They will host the Carolina Panthers (2-7) at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 in Baltimore.

This week in the National Football League