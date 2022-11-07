Advertisement
NFL
Nov. 7, 2022 / 7:14 AM

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs rally for OT win vs. Titans

By Alex Butler
1/5
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thew a touchdown pass and ran for another score in a win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, accounted for two touchdowns and led two clutch drives down the stretch to carry the Kansas City Chiefs to an overtime win over the Tennessee Titans in Kansas City, Mo.

The Chiefs defense logged three sacks and held the Titans to just 57 passing yards in the 20-17 victory Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes completed 43 of 68 passes and totaled one score and one interception. He also logged 63 yards and another score on the ground.

"We were just battling at the end of the game," Mahomes told reporters. "We were just trying to find a way to win. Our defense kept us in the game long enough to do that."

Star running back Derrick Henry logged 115 rushing yards and two scores in the loss. The Chiefs held a 29 to 9 advantage in first down, converted 8 of 19 third-down attempts and held the ball for about 15 minutes logger than the Titans.

"I think we could have probably done a lot more," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. "But there are no moral victories."

The Chiefs opened the game with a 15-play, 69-yard drive. Kicker Harrison Butker ended that possession with a 23-yard field goal. They pushed their lead to 10-0 with a 9-play, 79-yard drive on their second possession. Mahomes threw a 7-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Mecole Hardman for that score.

The Titans answered with 17 unanswered points to steal momentum.

Henry scored the first points of the rally with a 4-yard run about four minutes into the second quarter. He scored again about five minutes later with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Titans led 14-9 at halftime.

Titans kicker Randy Bullock made a 44-yard field goal about five minutes into the third quarter for a 17-9 lead. The Titans held that advantage until late in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes engineered a 13-play, 93-yard drive to tie the score. The Chiefs star ended that drive with a 14-yard touchdown run. He also ran in for a two-point conversion. Neither team scored for the remaining 2:56 of regulation.

Butker made a 28-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime. The Chiefs defense then sacked rookie quarterback Malik Willis twice and forced the Titans to turn it over on downs on the game's final possession.

Willis completed just 5 of 16 passes for 80 yards in the loss. He also ran for 40 yards. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce logged 10 catches for a game-high 106 yards in the win.

The Chiefs (6-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) at 1 p.m. EST Nov. 13 in Kansas City. The Titans (5-3) will host the Denver Broncos (3-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville.

