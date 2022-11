1/5

Frank Reich led the Indianapolis Colts to a 3-5-1 start and was fired Monday. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start to their 2022 campaign, the team announced Monday. Reich was hired in 2018 as a first-time head coach. He led the Colts to a 40-33-1 record in five seasons. Reich led the Colts to a 10-6 record in his first season. The Colts went 7-9 in 2019, 11-5 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021. Advertisement

The Colts went to the playoffs twice under Reich. They won a Wild Card game in 2019 and lost in the first round of the 2021 postseason.

Reich, 60, started his coaching career in 2006 as an intern with the Colts. He went on to coach wide receivers for the Arizona Cardinals and quarterbacks for the San Diego Chargers. He also served as offensive coordinator for the Chargers and Eagles.

The Colts tied the Houston Texans 20-20 in Week 1. They then lost two of their next three games. The Colts logged consecutive victories in their next two games. They are now on a three-game losing streak. The New England Patriots beat the Colts 26-3 on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Colts, who fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week, scored either one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They scored two total touchdowns over their last three games.

The Colts will battle the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EST Sunday in Las Vegas.

