Josh Allen, Aaron Jones, Romeo Doubs among injured in NFL's Week 9

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right throwing arm in Week 9. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones were among the top players injured in Week 9 of the NFL season. Players hurt in Sunday's games will undergo additional tests and examinations Monday to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timetables for return. Advertisement

Allen injured his right throwing arm in the fourth quarter of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jets defensive lineman Bryce Huff sacked Allen during his injury sequence. Allen grabbed his right elbow after the play, which occurred with about a minute left in the game.

Allen stayed in the game for two more plays. He threw incompletions on his final two pass attempts.

"There is slight pain, but we can get through it," Allen told reporters.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said Allen was "still being evaluated" when he was asked about the injury at his postgame news conference.

Allen completed 18 of 34 passes for 205 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 86 yards and two scores. Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau and cornerback Kaiir Elam left Sunday's game due to ankle injuries.

Also, Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins left the game due to an elbow injury.

The Bills (6-2) will host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) at 1 p.m. EST Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Jets (6-3) will face the New England Patriots (5-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs sustained a right ankle injury on the Packers' first drive against the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. He did not return.

Packers running back Aaron Jones also sustained a left ankle injury in the 15-9 loss. Jones left the game in the third quarter and did not return. He totaled nine carries for 25 yards and two catches for 20 yards.

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes sustained a leg injury and was ruled out in the second quarter. Linebacker Rashan Gary and sustained a knee injury. Wide receiver Christian Watson was evaluated for a concussion.

Jones was spotted in a walking boot after the game. Packers coach Matt LaFleur did not offer an injury status update on Jones at his postgame news conference, but said Doubs would undergo additional tests on his ankle.

A source told NFL Network on Monday that X-rays on Jones' ankle were "inconclusive" and that he will have an MRI this week.

Lions safety Kerby Joseph also was evaluated for a concussion in the win. Running back Craig Reynolds sustained a ribs injury and did not return for the Lions.

The Packers (3-6) will host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. The Lions (2-6) will face the Chicago Bears (3-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Chicago.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram sustained a back injury in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla. He sustained the injury in the third quarter, but returned to the game. Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was evaluated for a concussion.

Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo injured his forearm in the first quarter and did not return.

The Jaguars (3-6) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Mo. The Raiders (2-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas.

The New Orleans Saints (3-5) will host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) in the final game of Week 9 at 8:15 p.m. Monday in New Orleans.